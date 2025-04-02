When will Warzone server go down today (April 2, 2025)? Time for all regions

Warzone servers will go offline today i.e., on April 2, 2025, at 9 AM PT. As announced by Call of Duty, the developers will shut down the servers for 24 hours to prepare for Verdansk and all the updates coming in Season 3. Following this, the servers will be brought online with all the new content on April 3, 2025, at 9 AM PT.

Ad

To learn more about when the servers will go offline in your respective regions, check out the section below.

Warzone server downtime date and time for all regions

In the table below, we have mentioned the Warzone server downtime date and time for all regions:

Time Zone Date and Time Pacific Time (PT) April 2, 2025, at 9 AM Mountain Time (MT) April 2, 2025, at 10 AM Central Time (CT) April 2, 2025, at 11 AM Eastern Time (ET) April 2, 2025, at 12 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) April 2, 2025, at 5 PM Central European Time (CET) April 2, 2025, at 6 PM Eastern European Time (EET) April 2, 2025, at 7 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) April 2, 2025, at 10:30 PM China Standard Time (CST) April 3, 2025, at 1 AM (next day) Japan Standard Time (JST) April 3, 2025, at 2 AM (next day) Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) April 3, 2025, at 4 AM (next day) New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT) April 3, 2025, at 6 AM (next day)

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also read: Every weapon buff and nerf in Warzone Season 3

As seen from the table above, the downtime for certain regions, such as China and Australia, appears to be a day later due to time zone differences. However, the servers will go offline simultaneously worldwide.

After the developers are done with maintenance and incorporate all the updates to the game, which will take 24 hours, the game servers will return online on April 3, 2025, at 9 AM PT.

Ad

So what to do in these 24 hours? Well, the good news is that as soon as the servers go offline, the Black Ops 6 Free Trial will kick off. During this time, you can access all the Multiplayer and Zombies features for free until Warzone servers are back online the next day.

Read more: Free Verdansk Calling Card code in Warzone and Black Ops 6

That covers everything that you need to know about the Warzone server downtime for all the regions.

Ad

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback