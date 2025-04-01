All weapon balance changes in Black Ops 6 Season 3

Black Ops 6 Season 3 patch notes are now live, detailing key updates such as weapon balance changes and bug fixes. Weapon adjustments, in particular, aim to fine-tune the game, ensuring no weapon becomes too overpowered or underpowered. This is done to maintain a balanced gunplay experience.

Below is a list of all the weapon buffs and nerfs introduced in Black Ops 6 with Season 3.

All weapon changes in Black Ops 6 Season 3

Here are all the weapon buffs and nerfs that will be implemented in Black Ops 6 Season 3, as described in the patch notes:

Assault rifles changes in Black Ops 6 Season 3

XM4

Attachment adjustments

3-Round Burst Mod

Burst Fire Delay reduced from 160ms to 140ms.

GPR 91

Reduced visual recoil.

Goblin Mk2

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch: 40 (0 - 19.7m)

40 (0 - 19.7m) Post-Patch: 33 (0 - 25.4m) ⬆

33 (0 - 25.4m) ⬆ Medium Damage Range

Pre-Patch: 37 (19.8 - 41.3m)

37 (19.8 - 41.3m) Post-Patch: 28 (25.5 - 44.5m) ⬆

28 (25.5 - 44.5m) ⬆ Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch: 30 (>41.3m)

30 (>41.3m) Post-Patch: 24 (>44.5m) ⬆

Additional adjustments

Rate of Fire improved from 460 rpm to 600 rpm.

ADS Speed improved from 240ms to 230ms.

Attachment adjustments

CHF Barrel Attachment

Headshot Multiplier increased from 1.5x to 1.6x.

AS VAL

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch: 22 (0 - 12.7m)

22 (0 - 12.7m) Post-Patch: 22 (0 - 19.1m) ⬆

22 (0 - 19.1m) ⬆ Medium Damage Range

Pre-Patch: 18 (12.8m - 43.2m)

18 (12.8m - 43.2m) Post-Patch: 18 (19.2m - 43.2m)

18 (19.2m - 43.2m) Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch: 16 (>43.2m)

16 (>43.2m) Post-Patch: 16 (>43.2m)

Additional Adjustments

Movement Speed increased from 4.7m/s to 4.8m/s

ADS Movement Speed increased from 3.2m/s to 3.3m/s

Attachment Adjustments

CHF Barrel Attachment

Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 50% to 30%.

SMGs changes in Black Ops 6 Season 3

Tanto .22

Binary Trigger attachment damage adjustments

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch: 25 (0 - 14.6m)

25 (0 - 14.6m) Post-Patch: 25 (0 - 15.9m) ⬆

25 (0 - 15.9m) ⬆ Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch: 21 (14.7 - 23.5m)

21 (14.7 - 23.5m) Post-Patch: 21 (16 - 27.9m) ⬆

21 (16 - 27.9m) ⬆ Medium Damage Range 2

Pre-Patch: 18 (23.6 - 34.3m)

18 (23.6 - 34.3m) Post-Patch: 18 (28 - 35.6m) ⬆

18 (28 - 35.6m) ⬆ Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch: 15 (>34.3m)

15 (>34.3m) Post-Patch: 15 (>35.6m) ⬆

Binary Trigger attachment additional adjustments

Headshot damage scaling increased from 12% to 15%.

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 20%.

Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 20%.

Jackal PDW

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch: 26 (0 - 17.1m)

26 (0 - 17.1m) Post-Patch: 26 (0 - 15.9m) ⬇

26 (0 - 15.9m) ⬇ Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch: 22 (17.2 - 22.2m)

22 (17.2 - 22.2m) Post-Patch: 22 (16 - 21.6m) ⬇

22 (16 - 21.6m) ⬇ Medium Damage Range 2

Pre-Patch: 17 (22.3 - 32.4m)

17 (22.3 - 32.4m) Post-Patch: 17 (21.7 - 29.2m) ⬇

17 (21.7 - 29.2m) ⬇ Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch: 15 (>32.4m)

15 (>32.4m) Post-Patch: 16 (>29.2m) ⬆⬇

Additional adjustments

Headshot multiplier decreased from 1.27 to 1.24. (MP Only)

Slide to Fire Time improved from 320ms to 300ms.

Dive to Fire Time improved from 400ms to 380ms.

Increased recoil strength and deviation.

Attachment adjustments

Vertical Foregrip

Horizontal Recoil improvement reduced from 30% to 20%.

Ranger Foregrip

Horizontal Recoil improvement reduced from 13% to 10%.

Kompakt 92

Attachment adjustments

3-Round Burst Mod

Reduced View Kick Strength and Deviation.

Reduced Gun Kick Strength.

Shotguns changes in Black Ops 6 Season 3

Shotgun Attachment Adjustments

Dragon’s Breath

Burn damage increased from 25 to 30.

Marine SP

Dragon's Breath damage adjustments

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch: 30 (0 - 2.8m)

30 (0 - 2.8m) Post-Patch: 30 (0 - 2.8m)

30 (0 - 2.8m) Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch: 25 (2.9 - 7.6m)

25 (2.9 - 7.6m) Post-Patch: 25 (2.9 - 9.5m) ⬆

25 (2.9 - 9.5m) ⬆ Medium Damage Range 2

Pre-Patch: 12 (7.7 - 19.7m)

12 (7.7 - 19.7m) Post-Patch: 18 (9.6 - 19.7m) ⬆

18 (9.6 - 19.7m) ⬆ Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch: 9 (19.7m - 33m)

9 (19.7m - 33m) Post-Patch: 12 (19.8 - 35.6m) ⬆

Slugs damage adjustments

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch: 102 (0 - 2m)

102 (0 - 2m) Post-Patch: 102 (0 - 2m)

102 (0 - 2m) Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch: 96 (2.1 - 12.7m)

96 (2.1 - 12.7m) Post-Patch: 96 (2.1 - 25.4m) ⬆

96 (2.1 - 25.4m) ⬆ Medium Damage Range 2

Pre-Patch: 70 (12.8 - 25.4m)

70 (12.8 - 25.4m) Post-Patch: 70 (25.5 - 45.7m) ⬆

70 (25.5 - 45.7m) ⬆ Minimum Damage Range 3

Pre-Patch: 50 (25.5 - 33m)

50 (25.5 - 33m) Post-Patch: 50 (45.8 - 61m) ⬆

50 (45.8 - 61m) ⬆ Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch: 45 (>33m)

45 (>33m) Post-Patch: 45 (>61m) ⬆

Slugs attachment additional adjustemnts

Headshot damage scaling increased from 50% to 60%.

ASG-89

General adjustments

Rate of Fire improved from 188 rpm to 200 rpm.

Improved shot queuing.

Reduced View Kick Strength.

Dragon's Breath damage adjustments

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch: 17 (0 - 2.5m)

17 (0 - 2.5m) Post-Patch: 25 (0 - 1.5m) ⬆⬇

25 (0 - 1.5m) ⬆⬇ Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch: 15 (2.6 - 7.6m)

15 (2.6 - 7.6m) Post-Patch: 18 (1.6 - 12.7m) ⬆⬆

18 (1.6 - 12.7m) ⬆⬆ Medium Damage Range 2

Pre-Patch: 11 (7.7 - 18.4m)

11 (7.7 - 18.4m) Post-Patch: 12 (12.8 - 21.6m) ⬆

12 (12.8 - 21.6m) ⬆ Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch: 8 (18.5 - 30.5m)

8 (18.5 - 30.5m) Post-Patch: 8 (21.7 - 33m) ⬆

Slugs damage adjustments

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch: 102 (0 - 1.3m)

102 (0 - 1.3m) Post-Patch: 102 (0 - 1.3m)

102 (0 - 1.3m) Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch: 70 (1.4 - 15.2m)

70 (1.4 - 15.2m) Post-Patch: 96 (1.4 - 12.7m) ⬆⬇

96 (1.4 - 12.7m) ⬆⬇ Medium Damage Range 2

Pre-Patch: 58 (15.3 - 21.6m)

58 (15.3 - 21.6m) Post-Patch: 70 (12.8 - 19.1m) ⬆⬇

70 (12.8 - 19.1m) ⬆⬇ Minimum Damage Range 3

Pre-Patch: 40 (21.7 - 29.2m)

40 (21.7 - 29.2m) Post-Patch: 50 (19.2 - 35.6m) ⬆⬆

50 (19.2 - 35.6m) ⬆⬆ Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch: 30 (>29.2m)

30 (>29.2m) Post-Patch: 30 (>35.6m) ⬆

Slugs attachment additional adjustemnts

Headshot damage scaling increased from 50% to 60%.

Additional attachment adjustments

CHF Barrel

Headshot multiplier increased from 1.15x to 1.3x.

Maelstrom

General adjustment

Reduced View Kick Strength.

Dragon's Breath damage adjustments

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch: 13 (0 - 1.5m)

13 (0 - 1.5m) Post-Patch: 18 (0 - 3.8m) ⬆

18 (0 - 3.8m) ⬆ Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch: 9 (1.6 - 5.7m)

9 (1.6 - 5.7m) Post-Patch: 12 (3.9 - 13.3m) ⬆

12 (3.9 - 13.3m) ⬆ Medium Damage Range 2

Pre-Patch: 7 (5.8 - 23.5m)

7 (5.8 - 23.5m) Post-Patch: 7 (13.4 - 26m) ⬆

7 (13.4 - 26m) ⬆ Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch: 5 (23.5 - 35.6m)

5 (23.5 - 35.6m) Post-Patch: 5 (26.1 - 38.1m) ⬆

Slugs damage adjustments

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch: 61 (0 - 14m)

61 (0 - 14m) Post-Patch: 90 (0 - 6.4m) ⬆⬇

90 (0 - 6.4m) ⬆⬇ Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch: 45 (14.1 - 20.3m)

45 (14.1 - 20.3m) Post-Patch: 70 (6.5 - 20.3m) ⬆

70 (6.5 - 20.3m) ⬆ Medium Damage Range 2

Pre-Patch: 40 (20.4 - 25.4m)

40 (20.4 - 25.4m) Post-Patch: 60 (20.4 - 30.5m) ⬆

60 (20.4 - 30.5m) ⬆ Minimum Damage Range 3

Pre-Patch: 30 (25.5 - 30.5m)

30 (25.5 - 30.5m) Post-Patch: 35 (30.6 - 40.6m) ⬆

35 (30.6 - 40.6m) ⬆ Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch: 24 (>30.5m)

24 (>30.5m) Post-Patch: 30 (>40.6m) ⬆

Slugs attachment additional adjustments

Reduced screen shake while firing.

Neck damage scaling removed (was 10% increase).

Upper Torso damage scaling removed (was 10% increase).

Upper Arms damage scaling removed (was 10% increase).

Lower Torso damage scaling is now reduced by 20%.

Lower Arms damage scaling is now reduced by 20%.

Hands damage scaling is now reduced by 20%.

Upper Legs damage scaling is now reduced by 30%.

Lower Legs damage scaling is now reduced by 60%.

Feet damage scaling is now reduced by 60%.

Additional attachment adjustments

CHF Barrel

The headshot multiplier increased from 1.1x to 1.2x.

Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 40% to 25%.

Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 10%.

Marksman Rifles changes in Black Ops 6 Season 3

DM-10

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch: 50 (0 - 25.4m)

50 (0 - 25.4m) Post-Patch: 65 (0 - 25.4m) ⬆

65 (0 - 25.4m) ⬆ Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch: 42 (25.5 - 50.8m)

42 (25.5 - 50.8m) Post-Patch: 42 (25.5 - 50.8m)

42 (25.5 - 50.8m) Medium Damage Range 2

Pre-Patch: 38 (50.9 - 69.9m)

38 (50.9 - 69.9m) Post-Patch: 38 (50.9 - 69.9m)

38 (50.9 - 69.9m) Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch: 34 (>69.9m)

34 (>69.9m) Post-Patch: 34 (>69.9m)

Additional adjustments

Rate of Fire improved from 300rpm to 333rpm.

Received Flinch reduced by 20%.

Attachment adjustments

CHF Barrel

Vertical Recoil penalty increased from 55% to 60%.

Horizontal Recoil penalty increased from 20% to 40%.

Tsarkov 7.62

General adjustment

Rate of Fire improved from 200rpm to 230rpm.

AEK-973

Attachment adjustments

Full Auto Mod

Slightly reduced View Kick Strength.

TR2

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch: 44 (0 - 24.1m)

44 (0 - 24.1m) Post-Patch: 44 (0 - 29.2m) ⬆

44 (0 - 29.2m) ⬆ Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch: 40 (24.1 - 47m)

40 (24.1 - 47m) Post-Patch: 40 (29.3 - 47m)

40 (29.3 - 47m) Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch: 29 (>47m)

29 (>47m) Post-Patch: 29 (>47m)

Additional adjustments

Rate of Fire improved from 400RPM to 480RPM.

Slide to Fire Time improved from 370ms to 360ms.

Dive to Fire Time improved from 450ms to 440ms.

Received Flinch reduced by 40%.

With these changes, the meta will shift, offering players a fresh gunplay experience in Black Ops 6 Season 3.

