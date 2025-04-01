All weapon balance changes in Black Ops 6 Season 3

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Apr 01, 2025 18:07 GMT
Exploring all the weapon buffs and nerfs in Black Ops 6 Season 3 (Image via Activision)
We look at all the weapon buffs and nerfs in Black Ops 6 Season 3 (Image via Activision)

Black Ops 6 Season 3 patch notes are now live, detailing key updates such as weapon balance changes and bug fixes. Weapon adjustments, in particular, aim to fine-tune the game, ensuring no weapon becomes too overpowered or underpowered. This is done to maintain a balanced gunplay experience.

Below is a list of all the weapon buffs and nerfs introduced in Black Ops 6 with Season 3.

All weapon changes in Black Ops 6 Season 3

Here are all the weapon buffs and nerfs that will be implemented in Black Ops 6 Season 3, as described in the patch notes:

also-read-trending Trending

Assault rifles changes in Black Ops 6 Season 3

XM4

Attachment adjustments

  • 3-Round Burst Mod
  • Burst Fire Delay reduced from 160ms to 140ms.

GPR 91

  • Reduced visual recoil.

Goblin Mk2

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch: 40 (0 - 19.7m)
  • Post-Patch: 33 (0 - 25.4m) ⬆
  • Medium Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch: 37 (19.8 - 41.3m)
  • Post-Patch: 28 (25.5 - 44.5m) ⬆
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch: 30 (>41.3m)
  • Post-Patch: 24 (>44.5m) ⬆

Additional adjustments

  • Rate of Fire improved from 460 rpm to 600 rpm.
  • ADS Speed improved from 240ms to 230ms.

Attachment adjustments

  • CHF Barrel Attachment
  • Headshot Multiplier increased from 1.5x to 1.6x.
AS VAL

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch: 22 (0 - 12.7m)
  • Post-Patch: 22 (0 - 19.1m) ⬆
  • Medium Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch: 18 (12.8m - 43.2m)
  • Post-Patch: 18 (19.2m - 43.2m)
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch: 16 (>43.2m)
  • Post-Patch: 16 (>43.2m)

Additional Adjustments

  • Movement Speed increased from 4.7m/s to 4.8m/s
  • ADS Movement Speed increased from 3.2m/s to 3.3m/s

Attachment Adjustments

  • CHF Barrel Attachment
  • Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 50% to 30%.

SMGs changes in Black Ops 6 Season 3

Tanto .22

Binary Trigger attachment damage adjustments

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch: 25 (0 - 14.6m)
  • Post-Patch: 25 (0 - 15.9m) ⬆
  • Medium Damage Range 1
  • Pre-Patch: 21 (14.7 - 23.5m)
  • Post-Patch: 21 (16 - 27.9m) ⬆
  • Medium Damage Range 2
  • Pre-Patch: 18 (23.6 - 34.3m)
  • Post-Patch: 18 (28 - 35.6m) ⬆
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch: 15 (>34.3m)
  • Post-Patch: 15 (>35.6m) ⬆
Binary Trigger attachment additional adjustments

  • Headshot damage scaling increased from 12% to 15%.
  • Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 20%.
  • Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 20%.

Jackal PDW

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch: 26 (0 - 17.1m)
  • Post-Patch: 26 (0 - 15.9m) ⬇
  • Medium Damage Range 1
  • Pre-Patch: 22 (17.2 - 22.2m)
  • Post-Patch: 22 (16 - 21.6m) ⬇
  • Medium Damage Range 2
  • Pre-Patch: 17 (22.3 - 32.4m)
  • Post-Patch: 17 (21.7 - 29.2m) ⬇
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch: 15 (>32.4m)
  • Post-Patch: 16 (>29.2m) ⬆⬇

Additional adjustments

  • Headshot multiplier decreased from 1.27 to 1.24. (MP Only)
  • Slide to Fire Time improved from 320ms to 300ms.
  • Dive to Fire Time improved from 400ms to 380ms.
  • Increased recoil strength and deviation.
Attachment adjustments

  • Vertical Foregrip
  • Horizontal Recoil improvement reduced from 30% to 20%.
  • Ranger Foregrip
  • Horizontal Recoil improvement reduced from 13% to 10%.

Kompakt 92

Attachment adjustments

  • 3-Round Burst Mod
  • Reduced View Kick Strength and Deviation.
  • Reduced Gun Kick Strength.

Shotguns changes in Black Ops 6 Season 3

Shotgun Attachment Adjustments

  • Dragon’s Breath
  • Burn damage increased from 25 to 30.

Marine SP

Dragon's Breath damage adjustments

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch: 30 (0 - 2.8m)
  • Post-Patch: 30 (0 - 2.8m)
  • Medium Damage Range 1
  • Pre-Patch: 25 (2.9 - 7.6m)
  • Post-Patch: 25 (2.9 - 9.5m) ⬆
  • Medium Damage Range 2
  • Pre-Patch: 12 (7.7 - 19.7m)
  • Post-Patch: 18 (9.6 - 19.7m) ⬆
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch: 9 (19.7m - 33m)
  • Post-Patch: 12 (19.8 - 35.6m) ⬆
Slugs damage adjustments

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch: 102 (0 - 2m)
  • Post-Patch: 102 (0 - 2m)
  • Medium Damage Range 1
  • Pre-Patch: 96 (2.1 - 12.7m)
  • Post-Patch: 96 (2.1 - 25.4m) ⬆
  • Medium Damage Range 2
  • Pre-Patch: 70 (12.8 - 25.4m)
  • Post-Patch: 70 (25.5 - 45.7m) ⬆
  • Minimum Damage Range 3
  • Pre-Patch: 50 (25.5 - 33m)
  • Post-Patch: 50 (45.8 - 61m) ⬆
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch: 45 (>33m)
  • Post-Patch: 45 (>61m) ⬆

Slugs attachment additional adjustemnts

  • Headshot damage scaling increased from 50% to 60%.

ASG-89

General adjustments

  • Rate of Fire improved from 188 rpm to 200 rpm.
  • Improved shot queuing.
  • Reduced View Kick Strength.
Dragon's Breath damage adjustments

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch: 17 (0 - 2.5m)
  • Post-Patch: 25 (0 - 1.5m) ⬆⬇
  • Medium Damage Range 1
  • Pre-Patch: 15 (2.6 - 7.6m)
  • Post-Patch: 18 (1.6 - 12.7m) ⬆⬆
  • Medium Damage Range 2
  • Pre-Patch: 11 (7.7 - 18.4m)
  • Post-Patch: 12 (12.8 - 21.6m) ⬆
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch: 8 (18.5 - 30.5m)
  • Post-Patch: 8 (21.7 - 33m) ⬆

Slugs damage adjustments

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch: 102 (0 - 1.3m)
  • Post-Patch: 102 (0 - 1.3m)
  • Medium Damage Range 1
  • Pre-Patch: 70 (1.4 - 15.2m)
  • Post-Patch: 96 (1.4 - 12.7m) ⬆⬇
  • Medium Damage Range 2
  • Pre-Patch: 58 (15.3 - 21.6m)
  • Post-Patch: 70 (12.8 - 19.1m) ⬆⬇
  • Minimum Damage Range 3
  • Pre-Patch: 40 (21.7 - 29.2m)
  • Post-Patch: 50 (19.2 - 35.6m) ⬆⬆
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch: 30 (>29.2m)
  • Post-Patch: 30 (>35.6m) ⬆
Slugs attachment additional adjustemnts

  • Headshot damage scaling increased from 50% to 60%.

Additional attachment adjustments

  • CHF Barrel
  • Headshot multiplier increased from 1.15x to 1.3x.

Maelstrom

General adjustment

  • Reduced View Kick Strength.

Dragon's Breath damage adjustments

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch: 13 (0 - 1.5m)
  • Post-Patch: 18 (0 - 3.8m) ⬆
  • Medium Damage Range 1
  • Pre-Patch: 9 (1.6 - 5.7m)
  • Post-Patch: 12 (3.9 - 13.3m) ⬆
  • Medium Damage Range 2
  • Pre-Patch: 7 (5.8 - 23.5m)
  • Post-Patch: 7 (13.4 - 26m) ⬆
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch: 5 (23.5 - 35.6m)
  • Post-Patch: 5 (26.1 - 38.1m) ⬆

Slugs damage adjustments

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch: 61 (0 - 14m)
  • Post-Patch: 90 (0 - 6.4m) ⬆⬇
  • Medium Damage Range 1
  • Pre-Patch: 45 (14.1 - 20.3m)
  • Post-Patch: 70 (6.5 - 20.3m) ⬆
  • Medium Damage Range 2
  • Pre-Patch: 40 (20.4 - 25.4m)
  • Post-Patch: 60 (20.4 - 30.5m) ⬆
  • Minimum Damage Range 3
  • Pre-Patch: 30 (25.5 - 30.5m)
  • Post-Patch: 35 (30.6 - 40.6m) ⬆
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch: 24 (>30.5m)
  • Post-Patch: 30 (>40.6m) ⬆
Slugs attachment additional adjustments

  • Reduced screen shake while firing.
  • Neck damage scaling removed (was 10% increase).
  • Upper Torso damage scaling removed (was 10% increase).
  • Upper Arms damage scaling removed (was 10% increase).
  • Lower Torso damage scaling is now reduced by 20%.
  • Lower Arms damage scaling is now reduced by 20%.
  • Hands damage scaling is now reduced by 20%.
  • Upper Legs damage scaling is now reduced by 30%.
  • Lower Legs damage scaling is now reduced by 60%.
  • Feet damage scaling is now reduced by 60%.
Additional attachment adjustments

  • CHF Barrel
  • The headshot multiplier increased from 1.1x to 1.2x.
  • Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 40% to 25%.
  • Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 10%.

Marksman Rifles changes in Black Ops 6 Season 3

DM-10

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch: 50 (0 - 25.4m)
  • Post-Patch: 65 (0 - 25.4m) ⬆
  • Medium Damage Range 1
  • Pre-Patch: 42 (25.5 - 50.8m)
  • Post-Patch: 42 (25.5 - 50.8m)
  • Medium Damage Range 2
  • Pre-Patch: 38 (50.9 - 69.9m)
  • Post-Patch: 38 (50.9 - 69.9m)
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch: 34 (>69.9m)
  • Post-Patch: 34 (>69.9m)
Additional adjustments

  • Rate of Fire improved from 300rpm to 333rpm.
  • Received Flinch reduced by 20%.

Attachment adjustments

  • CHF Barrel
  • Vertical Recoil penalty increased from 55% to 60%.
  • Horizontal Recoil penalty increased from 20% to 40%.

Tsarkov 7.62

General adjustment

  • Rate of Fire improved from 200rpm to 230rpm.

AEK-973

Attachment adjustments

  • Full Auto Mod
  • Slightly reduced View Kick Strength.

TR2

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch: 44 (0 - 24.1m)
  • Post-Patch: 44 (0 - 29.2m) ⬆
  • Medium Damage Range 1
  • Pre-Patch: 40 (24.1 - 47m)
  • Post-Patch: 40 (29.3 - 47m)
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch: 29 (>47m)
  • Post-Patch: 29 (>47m)
Additional adjustments

  • Rate of Fire improved from 400RPM to 480RPM.
  • Slide to Fire Time improved from 370ms to 360ms.
  • Dive to Fire Time improved from 450ms to 440ms.
  • Received Flinch reduced by 40%.

With these changes, the meta will shift, offering players a fresh gunplay experience in Black Ops 6 Season 3.

