COD players can't use Kilo 141 after unlocking in Black Ops 6

The Kilo 141 is currently bugged in Black Ops 6. The iconic Assault Rifle, which arrived in the game with the Season 3 update is unfortunately unusable for many. It was a massively anticipated weapon, especially since it is one of the guns from the OG Verdansk in Warzone. Respecting its legacy the developers decided to give the weapon for free to anyone to logs into the game in Season 3.

Ad

Unfortunately, things didn't go as planned and the Kilo 141 remains inaccessible to many. Read below to learn more about the bug.

Update: This issue has been resolved. Players will need to relaunch Call of Duty and enter the Call of Duty: Warzone tile again to obtain access to the Kilo 141 in Custom Loadouts.

A new COD bug is not letting players equip the Kilo 141 in Black Ops 6

The Black Ops 6 Season 3 launch didn't go according to plan, as players who unlocked the Kilo 141 are unable to equip it to their Custom Loadouts. Despite being one of the highlights of the Season 3 update, the iconic gun is facing issues on the day of its release.

Ad

Trending

Also read: All weapon balance changes in Black Ops 6 Season 3

Expand Tweet

Ad

While players can unlock the weapon right now by simply logging into Warzone, they are not able to equip it to their loadouts. As a result, they're unable to customize the weapon as they would like to, preventing them from using it properly in-game. However, reports suggest that the Kilo 141 works just fine in the Firing Range.

Call of Duty has fortunately acknowledged the issue and is currently working on resolving it at the earliest. If you are facing the bug, please keep an eye on the official Call of Duty Trello for the latest updates about the bug.

Ad

Read more: All new Multiplayer maps in Black Ops 6 Season 3

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback