How to unlock HDR in Warzone and Black Ops 6

The HDR in Warzone and Black Ops 6 is the latest Sniper Rifle to join the games in Season 3. Although it is a new addition to the latest entries, it isn't a new firearm for the series itself. In fact, the HDR Sniper Rifle used to dominate the meta back in the days of the original Verdansk. Now, this iconic weapon has returned to take over the meta once again with an infinite one-shot range.

Needless to say, this makes it highly coveted for sniping enthusiasts. Hence, in this guide, we'll take a look at how you can unlock the HDR in Warzone and Black Ops 6.

How to get the HDR in Warzone and Black Ops 6

The HDR in Warzone and Black Ops 6 can be unlocked as a free reward in the Season 3 Battle Pass. It is the HVT of the Battle Pass' Page 3. Hence, to get your hands on this weapon, you must first unlock all the rewards on Page 3. Once you are done with that, you will become eligible to unlock the HVT (final reward).

It will take you one more Battle Pass token to finally acquire the HVT, and doing so will unlock the HDR permanently in the games. Since it's a Battle Pass reward, you won't lose it even if you Prestige your COD account, and it will remain with you as a permanent unlock.

Fans of the original Warzone will be familiar with this Sniper Rifle. However, for all the newcomers, the HDR is a bolt-action Sniper Rifle that can take out targets with just one shot to the head at any range. However, this exceptional damaging power comes at a cost.

To balance it, the bullet velocity is slowed down. But fret not as you can easily equip attachments that boost bullet velocity to bring it on par with others in its class.

Nevertheless, the HDR in Warzone and Black Ops 6 is a solid new addition and is certain to shake up the long-range Call of Duty meta.

That covers everything that you need to know about getting your hands on the new HDR in Warzone and Black Ops 6.

