All Black Ops 6 Ranked Play rewards in Season 3 and how to unlock them

Fans can collect a plethora of new Black Ops 6 Ranked Play rewards in Season 3. While the rewards are new, the type of items awarded has not changed much in Season 3. Similar to the previous seasons, all the rewards are awarded based on two factors.

The first set of rewards can be unlocked based on the number of wins a player has had during the season. The second set of rewards can be acquired based on the highest Rank a player has achieved during the season.

Let's take a closer look at all the Black Ops 6 Ranked Play rewards in Season 3 and how you get them all.

How to unlock all the Black Ops 6 Ranked Play rewards in Season 3

Given below are all the Black Ops 6 Ranked Play rewards in Season 3, along with their unlock criteria:

Based on wins

These rewards can be unlocked based on the total number of Ranked Play wins you had in Season 3:

Get 10 Wins: "Pro Issue" AMES 85 Weapon Blueprint

Get 100 Wins: "100 Season 3 Wins" Large Decal

Based on Ranks

As for the items awarded based on Ranks, here are all the Black Ops 6 Ranked Play rewards in Season 3:

Silver: “Ranked Season 3 – Silver” Calling Card

Gold: "Ranked Season 3 – Gold" Calling Card

Platinum: "Ranked Season 3 – Platinum" Calling Card

Diamond: "Ranked Season 3 – Diamond" Calling Card

Crimson: "Ranked Season 3 – Crimson" Calling Card

Iridescent: "Ranked Season 3 – Iridescent" Calling Card

Top 250: "Ranked Season 3 – Top 250 Champion" Calling Card

Guide to unlocking All Black Ops 6 Ranked Play rewards in Season 3 (Image via Activision)

But that's not all. Apart from these rewards, players will also unlock a Jackal PDW SMG Blueprint representing the Rank they had earned during Season 3. But they must meet the following criteria:

Gold: Start in/above or reach Gold at any point in Season 03

Platinum: Start in/above or reach Platinum at any point in Season 03

Diamond: Start in/above or reach Diamond at any point in Season 03

Crimson: Start in/above or reach Crimson at any point in Season 03

Iridescent: Start in/above or reach Iridescent at any point in Season 03

Top 250: Finish Season 03 in the Top 250

These are all the Black Ops 6 Ranked Play rewards in Season 3. They're all free and can be kept indefinitely as long as you grind the game to acquire them all. So, even if you Prestige your account, you won't lose these items and can keep them forever.

That said, do note these are limited-time rewards. This means that once Season 3 concludes, you can no longer unlock them.

That covers everything that you need to know about unlocking all the Black Ops 6 Ranked Play rewards in Season 3.

