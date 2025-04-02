All Black Ops 6 Ranked Play changes in Season 3: SR adjustments, Rank setback, and more

Call of Duty has introduced a plethora of Black Ops 6 Ranked Play changes in Season 3. This time around, however, most of these modifications pertain to quality-of-life improvements, bringing new features to the table to enhance the Ranked Play experience for players. One of the major highlights of this update is the addition of a "Rejoin Matches in Progress" feature, which fans have been asking for a while now.

In this article, we'll take a closer look at all the Black Ops 6 Ranked Play changes in Season 3.

What are all Black Ops 6 Ranked Play changes in Season 3

According to the official patch notes, given below are all the Black Ops 6 Ranked Play changes in Season 3:

New Ranked Play Systems

Retroactive SR Adjustments

To help reverse the impact cheaters have on the Ranked Play SR system, retroactive SR adjustments will be made starting in Season 03.

When a Ranked Play cheater is banned, anyone they've recently beaten will receive a SR refund for those matches.

Players who we detect playing with cheaters may have SR for those wins taken away.

Rejoin Matches in Progress (In-Season)

Starting later in Season 03, players will be able to rejoin Ranked matches if they disconnect.

Players will have five minutes to rejoin the match in progress and avoid quit penalties and suspensions. Teammates will receive a reduced SR Loss if a matchmade teammate rejoins and they lose the match.

Season 03 Rank Setback

Competitors who are continuing their conquest in Ranked Play from Season 02 will notice that their accounts may have been set back as outlined in previous notes.

Every new Season, your Rank may be rolled back based on where you ended the previous season, as follows:

Bronze or Silver Rank players are not impacted by the Seasonal setback and will be able to pick up where they ended Season 02 with no SR deduction.

Gold or Platinum Rank players will start Season 03 in Tier I of Gold or Platinum respectively.

Diamond Rank and above players will start the Season 03 at Diamond I.

Demotion Protection

Demotion Protection will be active for everyone’s first 3 Ranked Play losses in Season 03, and players can expect 1 free loss per day via Daily Loss Forgiveness like in Season 02.

Updated Ranked Play Unlock Requirements

Competitors that are returning after an extended period of inactivity may need to Win 10 Matches to requalify for Ranked Play in Season 03.

New Ranked Play competitors will need to win 50 match-made multiplayer matches like previous seasons.

While all the Black Ops 6 Ranked Play changes in Season 3 are interesting, the two most important ones are "Retroactive SR Adjustments" and "Rejoin Matches in Progress", the latter of which will join the mode during the season.

These updates aren't altering the Ranks or your SR points directly in Season 3 but are intended to improve the experience for players who might have faced cheaters during their matches or perhaps got disconnected with no fault of their own.

All the Black Ops 6 Ranked Play changes in Season 3 are important steps taken in the right direction to uphold and maintain the mode's competitive integrity.

That covers everything you need to know about the Black Ops 6 Ranked Play changes in Season 3.

