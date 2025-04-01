Call of Duty is finally fixing the Pre-Loading Shaders taking too long with Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 update

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 patch notes were released on March 31, 2025. The new update will fix the Pre-Loading of Shaders taking too long. The process is carried out to render the game appropriately so that the graphics are visible and as accurate as possible. However, lately, many players have experienced a delay in how long it takes to pre-load the shaders.

The developers have finally improved the speed and efficiency of the process. We go over the new changes and explain how it all helps enhance your Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 experience.

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3: Pre-Loading Shaders taking too long issue fixed

Shaders are essentially a series of programs that run on your GPU. They help render the graphics and all their necessary elements, such as texture and lighting. Pre-Loading Shaders helps kick-start the game and load all the required graphics for you to simply begin playing.

Pre-Loading Shaders changes (Image via Activision)

However, for some games, it takes a while for this process to start and finish. In Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3, the developers have significantly reduced this duration.

Hence, once the update drops, the game should load and render faster than before. Players should also experience less visual lag and latency while jumping into matches. Here are the changes made according to the Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 patch notes:

Pre-Loading Shaders

Improved menu framerate stability while compiling shaders.

The Pre-Loading Shaders warning has been split per game mode.

Significantly reduced the time required to compile shaders before launching a match.

A new menu widget was added in the lobby to indicate the progress of Pre-Loading Shaders to let you know when you are ready to play!

As indicated, the menu's frame rate stability has been improved while compiling shaders. The compilation process takes a short amount of time, and during this time, the graphics may experience flickering or inconsistencies. However, with the framerate stability improved, these issues should be resolved.

Furthermore, the pre-loading shaders warning has been split per game mode, so players know exactly how long it will take to fully optimize graphics for each mode. Finally, the overall speed for the process has been increased, and a new widget has been added to the lobby so players know just how long to wait before jumping into a match.

