All new attachments in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3 and how to unlock them

There are four new attachments in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3 for players to unlock — a Muzzle, a Magazine, and two Conversion Kits. All these attachments will alter the use-case scenario of various firearms and open up new ways for players to wield them. On top of that, they also bring enhancements to the weapons they are built for.

Fortunately, all these attachments are completely free to unlock, and all it asks of players is to grind the games. In this article, we'll take a look at all the new attachments in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3 and how you can unlock them.

All new attachments in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3

Given below are all the new attachments in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3, along with a brief overview:

Monolithic Suppressor: It can be equipped with all the weapons in the game that support a Muzzle attachment, except for the AS VAL Assault Rifle. Unlike other Suppressors, the Monolithic Suppressor boosts the gun's damage range while keeping the player off the mini-map.

Probably one of the most important attachments in Season 3, the SWAT 5.56 Grau Conversion Kit essentially transforms the SWAT 5.56 Marksman Rifle into the GRAU 5.56 Assault Rifle, as featured in the original title.

C9 10mm Auto 30-Round Mags: This is a Magazine mod for the C9 SMG that improves the weapon's stopping power. However, it comes at a cost. This increase is balanced by lowering the SMG's fire rate and increasing its recoil. Fortunately, these can be mitigated using other attachments to an extent to make the SMG viable for mid-range engagements.

Goblin Mk2 7.62 Mini-Rocket Conversion Kit: Last on the list is the new Goblin Mk2 7.62 Mini-Rocket Conversion mod that converts this semi-auto weapon into a full-auto gun. However, it will also switch the ammo type to explosives, which will deal splatter damage on impact. As a result, the bullet velocity and rate of fire are affected.

All new attachments in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3 discussed (Image via Activision)

These are all the new attachments in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3. Based on their descriptions, the SWAT 5.56 Grau Conversion Kit will be the most important one to unlock, followed by the Monolithic Suppressor, especially if you're going to spend most of your time in Warzone.

With that out of the way, let's take a look at how you can unlock them all in Season 3.

How to unlock all new attachments in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3

To learn about unlocking all the new attachments in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3, read below:

Monolithic Suppressor: Unlocked as a free reward on Page 7 of the Season 3 Battle Pass.

Unlocked as a free reward on of the Season 3 Battle Pass. SWAT 5.56 Grau Conversion Kit: Unlocked as a free reward on Page 5 of the Season 3 Battle Pass.

Unlocked as a free reward on of the Season 3 Battle Pass. C9 10mm Auto 30-Round Mags: Unlocked for free as an event reward in Season 3 . We do not have much information about the event yet but will update this entry as soon as new intel drops.

Unlocked for free as an . We do not have much information about the event yet but will update this entry as soon as new intel drops. Goblin Mk2 7.62 Mini-Rocket Conversion Kit: Unlocked as a free reward in an event. We don't have many details about this in-game event right now other than that it's scheduled to go live with the mid-season update (Season 3 Reloaded).

That covers everything that you need to know about all new attachments in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3.

