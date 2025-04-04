Call of Duty hits highest player count on Steam this year with Verdansk's release in Warzone

Call of Duty has hit the highest player count on Steam in 2025 following Verdansk's release in Warzone. The iconic map has now returned, and with it, a large number of players have also come back. On April 3, 2025, COD reached a total of 113,812 concurrent players on Steam, which is the highest count in 2025.

Read on to learn more about Call of Duty's player count increase as Verdansk returns to Warzone.

Call of Duty's player count on Steam increases by more than 200% after Verdansk's release in Warzone

If you compare the Call of Duty player count with the start of Warzone Season 3, which was a day earlier, you see an increase of more than 200%.

Although Warzone wasn’t available to play on the first day, this number is still impressive. It’s important to note that April 3’s 24-hour peak on Steam is the highest this year.

Call of Duty SteamDB result (Image via SteamDB)

We don’t have information regarding PlayStation and Xbox player counts for Call of Duty. Given that the majority of COD players use consoles, the number is presumably high.

It’s no secret that Call of Duty has been struggling for a long time, especially Warzone. With Season 3, Activision has decided to go back to its roots, introducing some changes to make the game feel closer to its original version. Needless to say, it seems to have worked.

The question now is whether Call of Duty can retain the returning players in Warzone. While the nostalgia factor is still intact, we can say the game is heading in the right direction, and hopefully, it will return to its former glory soon.

