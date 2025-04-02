The Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 file size on the PC is approximately 52 Gigabytes, as observed on Steam. The size generally varies across platforms since different devices process the game distinctively. Keeping that in mind, the file size of the Season 3 update on the PlayStation 5 is 31.9 GB, and for the Xbox, it is approximately 52 GB, although this may vary.

Ad

This article will further explore the Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 file size on different platforms and shed light on what players can expect from the update.

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3: File size explored

As mentioned, the Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 update file size is approximately 52 GB on PC and Xbox, while for the PS5, it's around 32 GB. The pre-load size of the S3 update had similar figures as well.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

For PC, the pre-load size of the new update is 50.45 GB. Meanwhile, for the Xbox, it is 52.19 GB, and for the PS5, it stands at 31.9 GB. That being said, players across the globe may notice slight differences in size; this is especially true for console gamers.

If you're experiencing slight variations, you are not alone. A Reddit post uploaded on April 2, 2025, had gone viral, with many complaining about varying file sizes for the update across consoles. While most instances had minimal differences, some reported having disproportionate update sizes.

Ad

This is a common phenomenon for Call of Duty games, which may be caused by several reasons, such as previously pending update files. Regardless of the download size, you will get the full Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 experience.

The new season heralds the return of the fan-favorite Warzone map Verdansk. The game will also receive many updates to make it more akin to its March 2020 version.

On the other hand, Black Ops 6 Multiplayer will see the introduction of new and remastered maps, and ranked changes. Finally, the Zombies mode is set to receive a brand new map – Shattered Veil – featuring the previously popular Wonder Weapon, the Wunderwaffe DG-2. Apart from this, it also introduces new enemies, a perk, and new Gobblegums.

Ad

Read more Call of Duty-related articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback