All Verdansk Twitch rewards in Warzone and how to claim them

Verdansk has finally returned to Warzone with Season 3, and to celebrate, players have a golden opportunity to claim exclusive Twitch rewards without tackling complex challenges or spending real money. All they need to do is invest some time and claim three Twitch rewards, with the ultimate prize being a weapon blueprint.

This article outlines the rewards available in the Verdansk Twitch Drop and how players can claim them in Warzone.

All Verdansk Twitch rewards in Warzone

The Verdansk Twitch Rewards are now live, and you can earn three exclusive rewards simply by watching Call of Duty: Warzone streams. Provided below is a list of all three rewards and their required watch time.

Reward Watch Time Double XP Token 2 Hours Double Weapon XP Token 4 Hours "Green Machine" XMG LMG weapon blueprint 6 Hours

How to claim all the Warzone Verdansk Twitch rewards

As mentioned previously, you simply need to watch streamers playing Call of Duty: Warzone with Drops Enabled to earn the rewards. You can watch any of your preferred streamers live and complete the required watch-time milestones for each reward.

That said, keep in mind that you must link your active Activision ID to your Twitch account before watching streams. Additionally, rewards are not claimed automatically after completing the milestones, you must manually claim them by following these steps:

Click on your profile icon in the top-right corner of Twitch. Select Drops & Rewards from the menu. Check if you’ve completed the watch time requirement for each reward. If done, click the Claim button to receive your rewards.

How to link your Activision ID with Twitch

To link your Activision ID with your Twitch account, follow these steps:

Visit the official Activision website. Log in using your correct credentials. Once done, click on the Profile option in the top-right corner. In the left panel, select Account Linking — here, you'll see all available accounts that can be linked to your Activision account. Under the Social Networks section, find Twitch, then click Link Account. Click Continue in the pop-up to proceed to Twitch. Log in with your Twitch account. Click Authorize on the new page.

Once linked, you're all set to start earning rewards.

The watch-time milestones are significant, so you can keep streams running in the background while focusing on other tasks instead of actively watching for six hours straight. You don’t need to complete the watch time in a single session, as your total watch time will accumulate across multiple sessions.

This offer is available until April 30, 2025, at 10 am PT, so you have plenty of time to claim all the rewards.

