How to complete the song easter egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil

Completing the song easter egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil is a must for every Zombies enthusiast. This easter egg requires you to find and interact with all the headphones hidden across the map. Finding these items is crucial to completing the easter egg quest. However, locating them will be challenging for new players and veterans as the undead will attack in the way.

This article tells players how they can complete the song easter egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil.

All headphones locations to complete the song easter egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil

Here are the locations for all headphones to complete the song easter egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil:

Headphone 1: Near the elevator in Banquet Hall

Location of the first headphone in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil (Image via Activision)

You can get the first headphone near the Elevator in Banquet Hall. To reach there, head to the main hall and then to the East Balcony. Then proceed to the right corner near the electrical board. The headphones can be seen on a piece of electrical equipment.

Headphone 2: Near the conservatory, below the staircase

Location of the second headphone in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil (Image via Activision)

The second pair of headphones can be found in the conservatory. Head to the upper staircase and then head down the them. Approach the wooden staircase, and you'll find the headphones on a wooden box.

Headphone 3: Service Tunnel

Location of the final headphones in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil (Image via Activision)

The final pair of headphones can be found at the Service Tunnel location in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil. Head to the Mainframe Chamber and then towards the debris area in the Service Tunnel. The headphones can be found on a cardboard box near the corpse of a dead zombie.

The easter egg song will start playing once all three headphones have been found, signaling the completion song of the easter egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil.

