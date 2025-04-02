  • home icon
  • Call of Duty News
  • How to complete the song easter egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil

How to complete the song easter egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil

By Siddharth Rathi
Modified Apr 02, 2025 18:49 GMT
A still from Black Ops 6 Shattered Veil cinematic, song easter egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered&nbsp;Veil ,Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered&nbsp;Veil
A still from Black Ops 6 Shattered Veil cinematic (Image via Activision)

Completing the song easter egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil is a must for every Zombies enthusiast. This easter egg requires you to find and interact with all the headphones hidden across the map. Finding these items is crucial to completing the easter egg quest. However, locating them will be challenging for new players and veterans as the undead will attack in the way.

Ad

This article tells players how they can complete the song easter egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil.

All headphones locations to complete the song easter egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil

Here are the locations for all headphones to complete the song easter egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil:

Headphone 1: Near the elevator in Banquet Hall

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Location of the first headphone in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil (Image via Activision)
Location of the first headphone in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil (Image via Activision)

You can get the first headphone near the Elevator in Banquet Hall. To reach there, head to the main hall and then to the East Balcony. Then proceed to the right corner near the electrical board. The headphones can be seen on a piece of electrical equipment.

Ad

Also read: Shattered Veil in Black Ops 6 Zombies: Everything we know about the new map

Headphone 2: Near the conservatory, below the staircase

Location of the second headphone in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil (Image via Activision)
Location of the second headphone in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil (Image via Activision)

The second pair of headphones can be found in the conservatory. Head to the upper staircase and then head down the them. Approach the wooden staircase, and you'll find the headphones on a wooden box.

Ad

Also read: Double Tap Perk confirmed for Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 3

Headphone 3: Service Tunnel

Location of the final headphones in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil (Image via Activision)
Location of the final headphones in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil (Image via Activision)

The final pair of headphones can be found at the Service Tunnel location in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil. Head to the Mainframe Chamber and then towards the debris area in the Service Tunnel. The headphones can be found on a cardboard box near the corpse of a dead zombie.

Ad

Also read: Iconic Call of Duty Perk is reportedly returning in Black Ops 6 Zombies

The easter egg song will start playing once all three headphones have been found, signaling the completion song of the easter egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil.

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

Quick Links

Edited by Aatreyee Aich
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी