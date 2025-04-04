Warzone Season 3: 5 best weapon loadouts to use in Verdansk

The best weapon loadouts for Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 will help you win more gunfights and possibly even matches. This season's update has added many new weapons to the game and this has undoubtedly shaken up the meta. Moreover, with the new weapon stat adjustments in Season 3, now is the right time to give your loadouts a much-needed update, to make sure you remain competitive on Verdansk.

We take a closer look at five of the five best weapon loadouts to use in Verdansk in Season 3.

5 best weapon loadouts to use in Verdansk in Warzone Season 3

Here are our best weapon loadouts to use Verdansk in Warzone Season 3:

CR-56 AMAX

Best weapon loadout for the CR-56 AMAX (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

A newcomer to the game in Season 3, the CR-56 AMAX has already climbed the charts to become the ultimate meta weapon. It doesn't stand out in any particular way, but the amalgamation of its various attributes transforms it into a force to be reckoned with. The Assault Rifle can deal 39 damage at ranges up to 47 meters, which is quite impressive and makes it a viable candidate for mid and long-range gunfights. Moreover, the recoil is quite manageable, which makes it easier to use.

To get the most out of the CR-56 AMAX, we recommend using these attachments:

Optic: Volzhskiy Reflex

Volzhskiy Reflex Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Gain Twist Barrel

Gain Twist Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag II

Kilo 141

Best weapon loadout for the Kilo 141 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

For the next best weapon loadout for Verdansk in Warzone Season 3, we have another blast from the past, the Kilo 141. The most outstanding aspect of the gun is its exceptionally low recoil, which essentially shoots beams. However, that doesn't imply it's perfect. Compared to the CR-56 AMAX, its damage profile is low. At ranges up to 35 meters, it can deal only 31 damage. Fortunately, most of these issues can be corrected to an extent by using the right loadout.

We suggest using the following Kilo 141 loadout for Verdansk in Warzone Season 3:

Optic: Willis 3X

Willis 3X Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag II

SWAT 5.56 (GRAU Conversion Kit)

Best weapon loadout for the SWAT 5.56 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Next up is the SWAT 5.56. However, we won't use it as a Marksman Rifle. We will take advantage of the new GRAU Conversion Kit and transform it into the classic Assault Rifle from OG Verdansk - GRAU 5.56. This will allow you to use the gun in full-auto mode with exceptionally low recoil. Moreover, since the base weapon is a Marksman Rifle, we are still retaining some of that high damage range. This makes it one of the best long-range loadouts at the moment.

Here's what we suggest using in the battle royale title for the best possible results in Season 3:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Magazine: Full-Auto Extended Mag

Full-Auto Extended Mag Rear Grip: Commando Grip

Commando Grip Fire Mod: GRAU Conversion Kit

KSV

Best weapon loadout for the KSV (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

The KSV SMG isn't new to the game and has been present since its launch. But in the Season 3 update, the KSV was buffed. This improved the gun's damage output, allowing you to take down enemies faster. However, at the end of the day, it is still an SMG and has a few shortcomings of its own, such as its performance at longer ranges. To counter these caveats with the weapon, we suggest using the following loadout:

Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Ranger Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag II

Extended Mag II Rear Grip: Commando Grip

HDR

Best weapon loadout for the HDR (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Last on this list is the iconic HDR Sniper Rifle. With an infinite damage range and a high damage output, the HDR is currently one of the best weapons in the game for sniping enthusiasts. By using the right attachments, you can drastically improve its bullet velocity, which essentially turns it into a hit-scan machine even at long-range gunfights. This combined with its infinite one-shot range, turns the Sniper Rifle into a force to be reckoned with.

To get the most out of the HDR in Season 3, we suggest using these attachments:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Gain Twist Barrel

Gain Twist Barrel Underbarrel: Lightweight Bipod

Lightweight Bipod Stock: Combat Stock

Combat Stock Fire Mods: 108MM Overpressured

That covers the five best weapon loadouts to use in Verdansk in Warzone Season 3. Do note that we have devised these loadouts for the average player, and results might vary depending on individual playstyles. Hence, it is recommended to try out these loadouts first and then make the necessary changes.

