How to fix custom loadout getting reset bug in Warzone

The custom loadout getting reset bug in Warzone is causing real issues for players. To have things disappear after customizing them is a real shame, considering it takes time and a lot of thought to create custom loadouts in Warzone. Of course, it can be redone, but then the entire point would be moot.

The issue has been plaguing players since they were able to return to Verdansk in Warzone a few hours ago. It is not a game-breaking bug but can be annoying, given that no one wants to recreate custom loadouts every time.

Thankfully, the developers have taken note of the issue pertaining to the custom loadout getting reset bug in Warzone. Here is more information on the topic and official workarounds.

Try these methods to fix the custom loadout getting reset bug in Warzone

As mentioned by the developers on X, there are a few workarounds to potentially fix the custom loadout getting reset bug in Warzone. Keep in mind that these are quick fixes and may not sustain after a while. Nevertheless, they should provide some relief in the meantime.

Here is what you can do to alleviate the custom loadout getting reset bug in Warzone:

Customize your loadout in the Gunsmith.

Return all the way to the COD HQ Menu.

Restart your game - be sure to close it entirely.

It is recommended that you work your way down the list to ensure that you follow the protocol set by the developers.

If none of the above work for the long term, there's no point in reinstalling the game. Since this is a technical issue with the title, only the developers can address it. Here's what they had to say in the X post:

"While we investigate a known issue causing Custom Loadouts to reset, we'd like to share the follow(ing) method that resolves the issue for some users. We hope this helps while we work on a fix."

On an ending note, the custom loadout getting reset bug in Warzone was only brought to attention a few hours ago.

The developers are currently investigating why Warzone has been crashing after Verdansk's launch in Season 3. As such, it will be a while before they can issue a permanent solution.

