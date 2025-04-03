How to play with bots in Warzone

You can now play with bots in Warzone, thanks to the Season 3 update. The new season, released on March 3, 2025, introduces a Battle Royale Casual mode to Warzone. It is specifically designed to help new players get a footing in the title as they try to familiarize themselves with its environment by engaging in firefights with bots.

This article explores the Battle Royale Casual mode in Warzone, which allows gamers to play against bots.

Playing with bots in Warzone with the Battle Royale Casual mode

You can play with bots in Warzone by accessing the Battle Royale Casual mode from the game's home screen. This is the only step you need to follow. The mode provides a low-stress environment for newer players by populating the lobby with 120 bots.

Play against bots in Warzone Verdansk (Image via Activision)

All BR Casual matches will consist of 28 human players and 120 bots. Thus, a total of 148 players will go up against each other until only one squad remains standing.

According to the Warzone patch notes released on March 31, 2025, this has been created as a stepping stone from the Bootcamp tutorial that helps players understand the basic rules and mechanics of the game. In the Battle Royale Casual game mode, you can play full-blown matches against bots.

This helps you simulate a more realistic Warzone experience. You could encounter situations similar to those that may occur against real gamers. The only difference is that bots will be less formidable. Therefore, the stakes are lower and so is the stress of winning.

The new game mode also does not come with a rank, given that it is casual play. Therefore, you do not earn or lose any ranking by competing in Battle Royale Casual.

As of the launch time (April 3, 2025), this mode is available exclusively on the Verdansk map, which has returned to its original March 2020 state. Now, new players can experience its original glory in addition to playing against bots.

