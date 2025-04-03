Warzone crashing after Verdansk launch in Season 3: Possible fixes, reason

The issue of Warzone crashing after Verdansk launch in Season 3 is a recurring problem in Season 3. This was prevalent in the previous launch updates as well, where the game crashed when attempting to load the lobby, or the screen blacked out after getting into a match. The game crashing on launch day has frustrated many players who are trying to play the new map for the first time.

Ad

This article explores the possible reasons and fixes for Warzone crashing after Verdansk launch in Season 3.

Note: The fixes provided in this article serve as workarounds and are not guaranteed to work for everyone.

Possible reasons for Warzone crashing after Verdansk launch in Season 3

The reason behind Warzone crashing after Verdansk launch in Season 3 remains unknown, as the developers at Activision have yet to provide an official statement. However, considering the history of previous launch updates, this error is likely due to a server issue.

Ad

Trending

Also read: "First major L": COD fans already have a problem with Verdansk teaser in Warzone

Potential fixes for Warzone crashing after Verdansk launch in Season 3

Here are some possible fixes for Warzone crashing after Verdansk launch in Season 3:

1) Restart the game

While this may appear to be a simple fix, it could potentially solve the crashing issue in Warzone after Verdansk launch in Season 3. If the issue persists, restart your Steam or BattelNet game client.

Ad

Also read: All Wonder Weapons and their abilities in Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 3

2) Check your internet connection

Check your ethernet connection on PC (Image via Sportskeeda)

A faulty internet connection could cause the Warzone crashing issue. Thus, check your ethernet cable if you are on a wired connection. If you are running on a wireless connection, try closing the game and testing the internet speed. Also, open Windows Firewall and check whether your game has access to the internet or not.

Ad

3) Update and verify your game files

The Black Ops 6 update on Steam (Image via Activision/Valve)

If Warzone continues to crash after the Verdansk launch, check if you have any pending game updates. Such errors are usually recognized by the developers, and fixes are applied in the form of patches and updates.

Ad

Lastly, after checking the update status, verify your game files from the game menu and restart the title.

Also read: All Wall Buy locations in Shattered Veil: Black Ops 6 Zombies guide

Check out these other Call of Duty articles by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback