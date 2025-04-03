All Wall Buy locations in Shattered Veil: Black Ops 6 Zombies guide

Knowing all the Wall Buy locations in Shattered Veil will help players prepare for a match in Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 3. Wall Buys serve as single-item shops that can be found in specific spots on the map. Those running low on ammo or in need of a new gun to combat the undead can utilize these wall weapons. Like the previous maps, Shattered Veil has its own Wall Buys, providing players with an easy way to get a new weapon when needed.

With that said, this article lists all the Wall Buy locations in Shattered Veil in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

All BO6 Zombies Wall Buy locations in Shattered Veil

Here are all the Wall Buy locations in Shattered Veil in Black Ops 6 Zombies:

1) Tanto .22

Tanto .22 Wall Buy location in Shattered Veil (Image via Activision)

The Tanto .22 SMG can is hard hard-hitting weapon that is best suited for close-to-medium-range encounters. You can find this weapon in the Conservatory POI in Shattered Veil. It is located near a staircase leading to the Upper Terrace.

2) Marine SP

Marine SP Wall Buy location in Shattered Veil (Image via Activision)

The Marine SP is a reliable shotgun that is good for close-range combat. This Wal Buy weapon can be found in the Motor Court POI. To get this, leave the Conservatory and head to the Upper Terrace, and then finally to the Motor Court. You'll find this on a piece of cardboard near a pile of boxes.

3) AK-74

AK-74 Wall Buy location in Shattered Veil (Image via Activision)

The AK-74 is a rugged assault rifle that can take enemies in medium range. This Wall Buy weapon can be found in the East Foyer POI. To get it, leave the Motor Court and head to the Grand Foyer area, and then finally in the East Foyer. You will find it engraved on an empty canvas.

4) Ames 85

Ames 85 Wall Buy location in Shattered Veil (Image via Activision)

The AMES 85 is a top-tier AR that will help you take down multiple enemies. This Wall Buy weapon can be found in the Grand Foyer POI in the mansion, near a wall cornering the Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton.

5) XM4

XM4 Wall Buy location in Shattered Veil (Image via Activision)

The XM4 is a reliable assault rifle that offers a manageable recoil and decent fire rate. This Wall Buy weapon can be found in the West Hallways POI. To buy this, head to the left staircase from the Grand Fover, take a left; it'll be present on a broken wall.

6) GS45

GS45 Wall Buy location in Shattered Veil (Image via Activision)

The GS45 is a classic pistol that can be considered an ideal secondary firearm in the early rounds. This B06 Zombies Wall Buy weapon can be found in the Garden Pond. To get it, head to the side of the bridge towards the center of the Garden Pind.

7) Kompakt 92

Kompakt 92 Wall Buy location in Shattered Veil (Image via Activision)

The Kompakt 92 is a powerful SMG with a decent fire rate. You can find it in front of a large stone in the Shem's Henge POI. It is placed on a wooden sign.

8) Level II Armor Vest

Level II Armor Vest Wall Buy location in Shattered Veil (Image via Activision)

You can upgrade your armor plates by getting the Level II Armor Wall Buy in BO6 Zombies. It can be found in the Library near the PhD Flopper, and one in the East Foyer POI on the east of the Stamin-Up machine.

9) Level III Amor Vest

Level III Vest Wall Buy location in Shattered Veil (Image via Activision)

The Level III Vest will help you to add an extra layer to your defense. You can get this Wall Buy near the elevator area in Service Tunnel, and one in the Banquet Hall POI.

10) SWAT 5.56

SWAT 5.56 Wall Buy location in Shattered Veil (Image via Activision)

The SWAT 5.56 is a robust burst-fire Marksman Rifle that can take the undead with a single hit to the head. This Wall Buy weapon can be found in the Study POI near the Level II Armor Vest, opposite the Library.

11) AEK-973

AEK-973 Wall Buy location in Shattered Veil (Image via Activision)

The AEK-973 is your pick if you are looking for a solid Marksman rifle. This Wall Buy weapon can be found in the West Hallways POI. To get this, just head to the corridor after the Death Perception Pek Machine.

12) LR 7.62

LR 7.62 Wall Buy location in Shattered Veil (Image via Activision)

The LR 7.62 is one of the best bolt-action Snipers in the game and can knock down enemies with a single blow to the head. You can find this Wall Buy weapon behind the Double Tap Perk Machine in the Rear Patio POI.

13) ASG-89

ASG-89 Wall Buy location in Shattered Veil (Image via Activision)

The AGS-89 is a powerful shotgun that can take out multiple enemies in close range due to its fast rate of fire. You can find this weapon on a pillar in the Supply Depot POI. To get it, just head to the end of the Supply Tunnel, and then onwards to the Supply Depot.

14) GPMG-7

GPMG-7 Wall Buy location in Shattered Veil (Image via Activision)

The GPMG-7 is the final weapon in the list of all Wall Buy locations in Shattered Veil. To get this LMG, proceed to the Stairway ahead of the Crafting Table in the Mainframe Chamber POI.

