All Wonder Weapons and their abilities in Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 3

The Zombies mode in Call of Duty has been a fan-favorite for years, and Black Ops 6 keeps the tradition alive with intense gameplay, deep lore, and, of course, the return of powerful Wonder Weapons. These unique weapons pack serious firepower, making them essential for survival and completing Easter Eggs. Season 3 brings a mix of old favorites and exciting new additions, each with its own deadly abilities.

Ad

That said, in this article, we will take a look at all the Wonder Weapons and their abilities in Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 3.

Wonder Weapons in Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 3

Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 3 brings a solid lineup of Wonder Weapons, each offering a different way to take down the undead. Whether you prefer the Ray Gun’s rapid-fire energy blasts, the Beamsmasher’s high-tech destruction, or the Bastard Sword’s elemental power, there’s something for every playstyle. On that note, let's dive right into the list.

Ad

Trending

1) Ray Gun Mark II and its variants

The Ray Gun Mark II is back with its signature three-round burst of plasma energy to mow down zombies.

The Ray Gun Mark II is back in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

First introduced in Black Ops 2, this upgraded classic now has multiple variants, each offering a different playstyle:

Ad

Mark II-W: Turns the weapon into an SMG-style blaster with incendiary rounds that set enemies on fire.

Turns the weapon into an SMG-style blaster with incendiary rounds that set enemies on fire. Mark II-P: Fires like a shotgun and leaves behind sigils that grant temporary invincibility when stepped on.

Fires like a shotgun and leaves behind sigils that grant temporary invincibility when stepped on. Mark II-R: Operates like a marksman's rifle and infects zombies, causing them to explode.

You can find the Ray Gun Mark II through the Mystery Box or by using Loot Keys to unlock deposit boxes at the Armory (Terminus) or the Vault (Liberty Falls).

Ad

2) DRI-11 Beamsmasher

New to Black Ops 6 Zombies, the DRI-11 Beamsmasher is a high-tech Aether weapon that obliterates the undead with energy-based attacks. Exclusive to Terminus Island, this weapon can be found in the Mystery Box or crafted by completing in-game challenges.

The Beamsmasher has two firing modes:

Energy Beam: A focused, high-intensity laser that instantly vaporizes zombies.

A focused, high-intensity laser that instantly vaporizes zombies. Aetheric Soundwave: A shockwave that stuns and weakens multiple enemies at once.

Upgrading it through a Pack-a-Punch Machine makes it even deadlier, solidifying its place as one of the best weapons for high-round runs.

Ad

3) Thrustodyne Aeronautics Model 23

Returning from Black Ops 2’s TranZit, this Jet Gun works like a high-powered vacuum, sucking zombies into its deadly rotors before blasting them away. You can get it through the Mystery Box or by crafting it through multiple steps in-game.

This weapon has two unique attacks:

Vacuum Mode: Sucks in nearby zombies and shreds them instantly.

Sucks in nearby zombies and shreds them instantly. Overheat Blast: Releases a massive explosion when the weapon overheats, wiping out surrounding enemies.

Ad

This gun is great for clearing crowds, but managing its cooldown is key to using it effectively.

Read more: Call of Duty finally acknowledges false bans in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, here is everything you should know

4) Wunderwaffe DG-2

The Wunderwaffe DG-2 is back and still as powerful as ever. This electric weapon fires bolts that chain between zombies, wiping out entire hordes in a single shot. With the ability to hit up to 10 enemies per shot, it’s perfect for dealing with large waves of the undead.

Ad

The Wunderwaffe DG-2 in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

You can find it in Mystery Boxes, and upgrading it with Pack-a-Punch significantly boosts its ammo capacity and damage output.

Ad

5) The Bastard Sword

A fresh addition to the Wonder Weapon lineup, the Bastard Sword is a melee weapon introduced in Citadelle des Morts. This massive blade lets you slash through zombies and even deflect incoming projectiles.

6) Staff of Ice

A returning fan-favorite, the Staff of Ice makes its way back to The Tomb. It fires freezing blasts that slow, immobilize, and eventually shatter zombies. When upgraded to Ull’s Arrow, it gains additional abilities like Healing Aura and enhanced frost attacks, making it a go-to choice for crowd control and team support.

Ad

Also read: Warzone Season 3 patch notes: Verdansk returns, Floating Loot, new movement, and more

That concludes the list of Wonder Weapons in BO6 Zombies Season 3.

You can also check out these other Call of Duty articles by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback