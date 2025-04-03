The best CR-56 AMAX loadout in Warzone and Black Ops 6 can help you win not only more gunfights but also possibly more matches. This AR, while new to the latest releases, isn't new for the series. It is one of the weapons from the OG Verdansk days and has finally joined the latest shooters with the Season 3 update.

Despite being new, it has already become a fan-favorite. The Assault Rifle is quite good at mid-range engagements, thanks to its damage output, which is 30 at ranges up to 24 meters in Black Ops 6. This means it can essentially secure four-shot kills at those ranges. Of course, the number of shots required would be more in Warzone, where shields come into play.

However, the gun isn't perfect. Its default fire rate of 632 RPM isn't all that great. Moreover, its bullet velocity of 650 m/s could also use a considerable boost.

Fortunately, all these issues can be easily mitigated by using the right attachments. Hence, in this guide, we will take a closer look at the best CR-56 AMAX loadout in Warzone and Black Ops 6.

Best CR-56 AMAX loadout in Warzone

For the best CR-56 AMAX loadout in Warzone, we recommend using the following attachments:

Optic: Kepler Microflex

Kepler Microflex Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag 1

Extended Mag 1 Fire Mods: Rapid Fire

Here's how they enhance the weapon:

Discussing the best CR-56 AMAX loadout in Warzone (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

The Kepler Microflex is a simple and precise optical sight that provides a clear picture of the targets with little to no obstruction. This is great for close-range and medium-range engagements, which is also the range we suggest using this weapon for anyway.

The Reinforced Barrel increases the damage range and bullet velocity of the gun. The bullet velocity gets a particularly significant boost of 25%, from 650 m/s to 812 m/s. This helps a lot with mid and long-range fights, and your gun will feel more snappy with it equipped. Moreover, the increase in damage range means a faster TTK.

The Vertical Foregrip drastically reduces the weapon's horizontal recoil, making it a lot more accurate at full-auto. Since the horizontal recoil is more difficult to counter manually, we suggest using this attachment over a Compensator.

The Extended Mag 1 increases the bullet count per magazine from 30 to 45. The 15 additional bullets may not look like much, but they can be game-changing when you are facing multiple targets, especially on the new version of Verdansk.

Lastly, we recommend using the Rapid Fire Mod to improve the gun's base rate of fire, which is quite low by default. This attachment helps to boost it to 690 rpm from 632 rpm — a significant increase of 9%.

Best CR-56 AMAX loadout in Black Ops 6

The best CR-56 AMAX loadout in Black Ops 6 is quite similar to the Warzone version but with minor tweaks. Here's what we suggest using:

Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Rear Grip: Commando Grip

Commando Grip Fire Mod: Rapid Fire

In Black Ops 6 Multiplayer, we suggest skipping the optical sights completely, as you will mostly engage in close-range fights. Here's how these attachments help improve the weapon:

Exploring the best CR-56 AMAX loadout in Black Ops 6 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

The Compensator helps lower the gun's vertical recoil. This makes it extremely accurate and essentially rids the need for you to counter the recoil manually.

The Reinforced Barrel, as mentioned earlier, increases your weapon's bullet velocity and the damage range. While these benefits won't be noticeable on smaller maps, they can certainly make a difference on medium-sized maps such as the Firing Range.

The Vertical Foregrip helps improve accuracy by lowering the horizontal recoil of the weapon. This, combined with the effects of the Compensator, makes you a lot more accurate on the battlefield.

The Commando Grip improves your aim down sight (ADS) speed and the sprint-to-fire speed. This is quite essential for aggressive players and especially useful on the smaller maps. It makes it easier to go on the offense and take out any enemies hiding in their holes.

Finally, we have the Rapid Fire Mod, which increases the gun's fire rate. This is one of the most important attachments for this build, as mentioned earlier. Since the gun's major weakness is its fire rate, the 9% boost to this attribute offered by the Rapid Fire Mod really comes in handy.

That covers everything you need to know about setting up the best CR-56 AMAX loadout in Warzone and Black Ops 6. It is a great weapon to use in Season 3, and if you've yet to unlock it, we recommend getting started with your grind right now. Despite its caveats, it is an absolute meta-tier weapon.

