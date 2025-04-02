How to unlock CR-56 AMAX in Warzone and Black Ops 6

The CR-56 AMAX is a returning assault rifle in Warzone and Black Ops 6, arriving with Season 3. This weapon was first introduced in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) and later added to Call of Duty: Mobile. Now, after a long time, it has been reintroduced in the game. Along with the CR-56 AMAX, three more weapons — the Kilo 141, HDR, and Kali Sticks — have been added with the Season 3 update.

Ad

This article focuses on the CR-56 AMAX and guides you on how to unlock it in Warzone and Black Ops 6.

How to get the CR-56 AMAX in Warzone and Black Ops 6

The CR-56 AMAX assault rifle is a High Value Target (HVT) reward on Page 6 of the Season 3 Battle Pass in Warzone and Black Ops 6.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

If you're unfamiliar with how the Battle Pass system works, here’s a brief explanation. The Battle Pass consists of 14 pages, each containing six Tier rewards and one HVT reward. To unlock an HVT reward on any page, you must first unlock all six of its Tier rewards. Once you do, the HVT reward becomes available.

So, to obtain the CR-56 AMAX, you need to reach Page 6, unlock all six Tier rewards, and then claim the weapon in Warzone and Black Ops 6.

Ad

Also read: Every weapon buff and nerf in Warzone Season 3

About the CR-56 assault rifle in Warzone and Black Ops 6

The weapon is described in the blog post as a lightweight 7.62x39mm full-auto assault rifle that is both compact and powerful. Designed for military use, it excels in mid-range combat and is versatile enough to adapt to various tactics.

The weapon features impressive stats, combining high damage output with a fast firing rate and good handling, making it a solid choice for mid-range engagements. Within a 25-meter range, it can eliminate enemies with only three to four precise shots. Additionally, its fast reload speed allows you to quickly re-engage in fights.

Ad

Also read: All weapon balance changes in Black Ops 6 Season 3

That covers everything you should know regarding the unlocking procedure of the CR-56 AMAX AR in Warzone and Black Ops 6.

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback