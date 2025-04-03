How to unlock Monolithic Suppressor in Warzone

The Monolithic Suppressor has made its return in Warzone as part of Black Ops 6 Season 3, and longtime players know just how valuable this attachment can be. Back in the original Warzone days, it was a go-to muzzle for many loadouts thanks to its ability to suppress gunfire while boosting a weapon's bullet velocity and damage range. Now, it’s back and ready to help you stay stealthy while maximizing your weapon’s effectiveness.

If you’re wondering how to get your hands on this classic suppressor, here’s everything you need to know.

How to get the Monolithic Suppressor in Warzone

The Monolithic Suppressor is available as a reward in the Season 3 Battle Pass, specifically on Page 7. Here are the steps to unlock it:

Level up your Battle Pass – Earn Battle Pass Tokens by playing matches and gaining XP to unlock new rewards and progress through the tiers.

Reach Page 7 – Once you’ve unlocked enough rewards to access Page 7, you’ll be able to claim the Monolithic Suppressor.

Use a Battle Pass Token – Spend one of your earned tokens to unlock the attachment and add it to your loadout.

If you’ve purchased the BlackCell version of the Battle Pass, you’ll have the option to skip tiers instantly. If you want to get the suppressor as soon as possible, consider these tips:

Use Double XP Tokens – Activating Double XP will help you speed through the Battle Pass tiers much faster.

Complete recurring challenges and objectives – Daily and weekly challenges provide great XP boosts, helping you level up efficiently.

Play objective-based modes – Playing modes with high XP potential, like Domination or Hardpoint, will speed up your progression.

If you miss out on unlocking the suppressor during Season 3, don’t worry — it will be moved to the Armory as an Armory Unlock once the season ends. Here’s how you can unlock it later:

Open the Armory menu – Navigate to "Barracks" from the BO6 or Warzone main menu and select "Challenges".

Find the Monolithic Suppressor Challenge – Locate it within the Armory Unlocks section and set it as your active challenge.

Earn XP to complete the unlock requirement – Simply play the game and earn the required XP to unlock the suppressor permanently.

Using Double XP Tokens during this process will help you obtain it even faster.

The Monolithic Suppressor is one of the most versatile muzzle attachments in the game. It can be equipped on almost all primary weapons, including assault rifles (except for the AS VAL), SMGs, shotguns, LMGs, marksman rifles, sniper rifles, and even pistols.

That said, it does slightly reduce ADS speed and aim-walking steadiness, so it’s best paired with attachments that can help mitigate those downsides.

The Monolithic Suppressor is a fantastic addition to Warzone and Black Ops 6, bringing back an attachment that was once a must-have in Verdansk. Whether you grind the Battle Pass to get it right away or wait to unlock it through the Armory later, it’s well worth adding to your loadout.

