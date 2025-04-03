All Buy Station price adjustments in Warzone Season 3

Call of Duty is making a plethora of Buy Station price adjustments in Warzone Season 3. All these changes are being made to resemble the original battle royale experience from 2020. These price adjustments will undoubtedly change the way players manage their in-game economy. Hence, utilizing one's money judiciously will become absolutely imperative.

In this article, we'll take a closer look at all the Buy Station price adjustments in Warzone Season 3.

What are the Buy Station price adjustments in Warzone Season 3?

According to the official patch notes, the following are all the Buy Station price adjustments in Warzone Season 3:

Armor Plate: $300

Cluster Strike: $3,000

Precision Airstrike: $5,000

UAV: $6,000

Gas Mask: $3,000

Self Revive: $4,000

Munitions Box: $2,500

Armor Box: $4,000

Loadout Marker:

Solos: $6,000

Duos, Trios, Quads: $10,000

Squadmate Redeploy: $4,000

These are all the updated prices for various items that can be availed through the Buy Stations. With these changes in place, the additional objectives, such as completing Contracts, will now become more important than ever. However, it is not just the prices that are changing.

Call of Duty has also pushed a plethora of UI updates for Buy Stations and quality-of-life changes to ensure that using them is intuitive for the users and doesn't slow them down. For instance, in Season 3, these stations are restructured to a vertical UI, which makes it easier for players on consoles as well as PCs to explore items within the menu easily.

Moreover, a new feature was added called Redeploy All Button. If players have multiple teammates eliminated and they have the money to buy them all back, the user can push a single button to bring all of them back instantly now, instead of going through each player.

That covers all the Buy Station price adjustments in Warzone Season 3. These are all welcome changes, although not game-changing in any manner. However, they're certain to make players more conscious about how they spend their cash and push them towards completing side objectives that many would have usually skipped, in battle royale especially.

