All Little Caesars Warzone Season 3 rewards and how to get them

The Little Caesars Warzone Season 3 rewards are here and up for grabs. The Season 3 promotion for the BR title has officially kicked off, and players can now collect a host of in-game rewards, including an Operator skin for Caine. This isn't the first time Call of Duty has teamed up with Little Caesars, and it probably won't be the last. Before we move on to how you can claim these rewards, note that this promotion is viable only for US residents over the age of 18.
Read on to learn more about the Little Caesars rewards in Warzone S3 and how you can claim them.
What are the Little Caesars Warzone Season 3 rewards?
There are two Little Caesars Warzone Season 3 rewards:
- "Commander Crust" Operator Skin for Caine
- 30 minutes Double XP Token (Consumable)
While the Double XP Token is useful, the main highlight of this promotion is the new Operator skin for Caine, which certainly adds flair to the character. To learn more about how you can claim all these rewards, check out the section below.
Also read: All Verdansk Twitch rewards in Warzone and how to claim them
How to get all Little Caesars Warzone Season 3 rewards
To grab your Little Caesars Warzone Season 3 rewards, you must follow these steps:
- First, head over to "callofduty.littlecaesars.com".
- Next, click on the "Unlock Rewards" button on the landing page and log in using your Call of Duty account.
- Click on "Authorize" to link your Call of Duty account with Little Caesars.
- Enter your details on the next page. When filling up the form, you must use the email ID associated with your Call of Duty account. Once the details are entered, you are ready to claim your first code.*
- Head over to the Little Caesars app and log in.
- Accept the Call of Duty challenge and complete it. Upon doing so, Little Caesars will reward you with an 8-digit code.
- Claim the code on their website, and you will be instantly rewarded in-game.
That is it. If you followed all the steps correctly, the items should now appear for you in-game. If these Warzone Season 3 rewards aren't showing up in your inventory and the game was open when you claimed them, you can restart it to fix this issue.
Also read: Return to Verdansk event in Warzone: All rewards and how you can get them
That covers everything you need to know to claim the Little Caesars Warzone Season 3 rewards.
For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:
- All Black Ops 6 Ranked Play changes in Season 3: SR adjustments, Rank setbacks, and a lot more
- Best audio settings for Verdansk in Warzone Season 3
- Every Ray Gun Mark II variant and how to get them in Shattered Veil: Black Ops 6 Zombies
- PS5 players are facing FPS drops in Warzone after Verdansk update
- How to get the Wunderwaffe DG-2 in Shattered Veil: Black Ops 6 Zombies Easter Egg guide