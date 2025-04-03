Every Ray Gun Mark II variant and how to get them in Shattered Veil: Black Ops 6 Zombies

The highly anticipated Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 3 update has introduced a new map called Shattered Veil, which is packed with hidden Easter eggs and exciting quests. One of the most exciting additions to this map is the Ray Gun Mark II, a Wonder Weapon that can be unlocked for free without relying on the Mystery Box. For those who don't know, there are three variants of this gun that can be unlocked, each very different from the other two.

We explore all the Ray Gun Mark II variants and explain how to unlock them in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

All Ray Gun MK 2 variants in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil and how to unlock them

To unlock the different Ray Gun Mark II variants in Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies, you must first obtain Empty Canisters. There are three methods to get them:

Blue Crystal method: Destroy Blue Crystals found across the map while holding the base Ray Gun Mark II. Only one of the crystals contains an Empty Canister. You can find these crystals in the Conservatory, East Foyer, Nursery Balcony, and Service Tunnels.

Destroy Blue Crystals found across the map while holding the base Ray Gun Mark II. Only one of the crystals contains an Empty Canister. You can find these crystals in the Conservatory, East Foyer, Nursery Balcony, and Service Tunnels. Burst Valve method: In the Mainframe Chamber, throw a Combat Axe at a red valve, then another at a pipe which is labelled either A or B. Now, use a Molotov on a glass chamber, and it will release the Empty Canister.

In the Mainframe Chamber, throw a Combat Axe at a red valve, then another at a pipe which is labelled either A or B. Now, use a Molotov on a glass chamber, and it will release the Empty Canister. LT53 Kazimir method: Throw an LT53 Kazimir into the zombie spawn hole at the Rear Patio near Double Tap Root Beer to pull the Empty Canister into the playable area.

1) Ray Gun Mark 2-W (SMG)

Rag Gun Mark 2-W in Black Ops 6 Zombies (Image via YouTube // MZC)

The Mark 2-W can be unlocked by the Porter's Mark 2-Wraith Fire variant of Pack-A-Punch. Place an Empty Canister at Shem's Henge and summon an Abomination. Then, bait it into blasting three rocks with its laser attack. Once the rocks glow, lure it to charge at them, which should create a portal.

Defend this portal from zombie waves until the event completes. Then, pick up the transformed Explosive Canister and take it to the Supply Depot to craft the Ray Gun Mark 2-W, which has a blue glow.

2) Ray Gun Mark 2-R (Marksman Rifle)

Ray Gun Mark II-R in Black Ops 6 Zombies (Image via YouTube // MZC)

The Mark 2-R can be unlocked by the Porter's Mark 2-Rot Blight variant of Pack-A-Punch. Start by destroying the red Aether Plants with explosives to collect four plant seeds. Take these seeds to the Conservatory, place an Empty Canister into the yellow machine, and insert a Plant Seed into each incubator.

Keep defending the incubators from zombies until the plants are fully grown. Once the Toxic Spores meter fills, remove the Toxic Canister and take it to the Garden Pond upgrade bench to craft the Ray Gun Mark 2-R, which has a yellow glow.

3) Ray Gun Mark 2-P (Shotgun)

The Ray Gun Mark II-P in Black Ops 6 Zombies (Image via YouTube // MZC)

The Mark 2-P can be unlocked by the Porter's Mark 2-Preservation variant of Pack-A-Punch. First, you must collect two Reflectors from stone fountains outside the Conservatory and South West Balcony. Then, find an Essence Bomb in white wooden crates.

In the Service Tunnels, place an Empty Canister inside a yellow crate to activate a blue beam from a crystal. Adjust Reflectors to guide the beam, then defeat three Doppelghasts. Then, pick up the Light Canister and use the Director’s Quarters workbench to craft the Ray Gun Mark 2-P, which has a purple glow.

With that, you have unlocked all Ray Gun Mark II variants on the Shattered Veil map of Black Ops 6 Zombies. It is advised to be patient, as unlocking all variants requires some time and skills.

