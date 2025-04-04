By using the best audio settings for Verdansk in Warzone, you'll improve your overall auditory experience. It will help you accurately determine the direction from which gunshots are coming, precisely locate enemy footsteps, and ensure that you don't miss out on any audio cues. With various upgrades to the audio in Warzone Season 3, it's the right time to tweak your settings for optimal results in the game.

The importance of audio settings in the battle royale simply cannot be overstated as they will provide you with a host of additional information beyond what you can see at any given point in time. Hence, in this guide, we will take a closer look at the best audio settings for Verdansk in Warzone.

Discussing best audio settings for Verdansk in Warzone

Given below are the best audio settings for Verdansk in Warzone Season 3:

Audio

Exploring the best audio settings for Verdansk in Warzone (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Volume

Master Game Volume: As per preference

As per preference Gameplay Music Volume: 0

0 Dialogue Volume: 50

50 Effects Volume: 100

100 Cinematic Music Volume: 0

Audio Device

Speaker/Headphones Game Sound: Select your primary audio output device

Select your primary audio output device Speaker Output: Stereo

Stereo Enhanced Headphone Mode: On

Global

Audio Mix: Treyarch

Treyarch Mono Audio: Off

Off Mute Game When Minimized: Off

Off Mute Licensed Music: Off (If you live-stream, turn it on)

Off (If you live-stream, turn it on) Asymmetrical Hearing Compensation: Off

Functionality

Reduce Tinnitus Sound: On

On Hitmarker Preset: As per preference

Voice Chat

Exploring the best voice chat settings for Verdansk in Warzone (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Voice Chat

Voice Chat Volume: As per preference

As per preference Voice Chat: On

On Proximity Chat: On

On Body Shield Chat: On

On Last Words Voice Chat: On

On Voice Chat Output Device: Select your primary audio input device

Microphone

Microphone Level: As per preference

As per preference Microphone Mode: Push to Talk (Recommended)

That's it. These Warzone audio settings will reduce all the unnecessary sounds such as music and dialogue during the match, allowing you to hear what matters i.e., footsteps of your enemies, gunshots, and more. On top of these settings, if you are playing on a PC, it is highly recommended to turn on Loudness Equalization for your headphones.

It will provide you with a balanced sound experience where the loud noises during a match will be turned down, whereas softer sounds will be turned up.

This will allow you to hear every single audio cue around you with clarity. You can find this setting in the Windows Sound control panel or your device's sound driver software such as the Nahimic App or RealTek Console.

That covers everything that you need to know about the best audio settings for Verdansk in Warzone. Do note that depending on your audio hardware, the final results may vary. Hence, it is recommended to test these settings first on the new Casual Battle Royale lobby, and then tweak them as you prefer.

