How to improve your computer's audio quality

Usually, Windows laptops have a negative reputation for featuring weak speakers and sound cards, resulting in poor audio quality. MacBooks, on the other hand, offer a better sound experience. However, it doesn't hurt to boost the output. If you're looking to improve your computer’s audio quality, this article offers a comprehensive guide on how to do so on a PC or laptop.

How to boost audio quality on Windows PC and laptops

While you can always connect an external speaker to your machine, it’s more convenient to depend on the in-built ones, especially if you're traveling. Check if the computer’s speaker volume is set to the highest possible value. To do so, click on the speaker icon featured on the right side of the taskbar.

Many users recommend enabling the in-built sound equalization settings to boost audio quality on a Windows computer. To do so, open the Control Panel and go to Hardware and Sound > Sound. Select the speaker in use and then click on Properties. Here, go to the Enhancements tab and check the box beside Loudness Equalization, select Apply, and then OK.

Make sure that Spatial Audio is enabled for the driver. Go to the Spatial Audio tab and select the best option from the drop-down list.

You should see an improvement in the audio quality after performing the aforementioned workarounds. However, not all audio drivers come with a Loudness Equalization setting; an apt example is Realtek. In this case, you will have to use the in-built equalizer provided by the manufacturer or download an equalizer software to enhance the computer’s audio.

Most computer manufacturers offer audio-enhancing tools that one can use to create or activate equalizer presets and enable sound equalization options. For example, ASUS offers the MyASUS app, where you can access multiple audio-boosting options under Customization > Audio & Visual. On Lenovo laptops, users can access the Dolby Atmos app to access audio customizations.

Alternatively, one can go for professional audio equalizer software (e.g., Boom3D) that can help boost audio quality and offer multiple customizations to hit the sweet spot. You can also use certain services for free (e.g., Equalizer APO), although such applications may have limited features.

If you are regularly exposed to disturbing background noise affecting your streaming or gaming experience, you can use NVIDIA's noise-filtering tool called RTX Voice to create virtual speakers and microphones.

You can also try updating the computer’s audio drivers. Open the Device Manager app and locate the audio driver in the list of available ones. Right-click on the driver's name and select Update driver. Another option is to uninstall the driver: after the process is complete, restart the system, and Windows should attempt to reinstall the driver from scratch.

How to improve audio quality on Mac systems and laptops

MacBooks and Mac computers offer superior sound without customizing any settings. However, you can still choose to tweak a few options to near perfection.

MacOS comes with an in-built "Music" app featuring a range of audio-enhancing options. Follow these steps to set audio quality according to your needs on your MacBook or Mac:

Open the Music app and go to Window > Equalizer. Here, you can either select a preset or adjust the frequencies to create one of your own. Check the box beside On to enable an equalizer. Under Equalizer, you can drag the sliders to create a custom audio experience. Select Make Preset when the pop-up menu appears and assign a name to remember it. You can now enable this custom equalizer whenever you are in the mood for the activity. You can select an equalizer preset for a particular song. In the Music app, go to the Music window and select a song. Choose Song > Info and then Options. Now, choose a preset you want the song to abide by. In the Music app, go to the Music window > Settings, and then select Playback. Now, enable Sound Enhancer and use the slider to select its intensity.

Similar to Windows systems, you can also use professional audio equalizer software programs like Boom3D to improve the audio quality on Mac computers.

