7 must-have apps for your Windows PC in 2023

Windows provides a personalized computing experience with various up-to-date features and functionalities, and it's essential to equip your system with a few must-have apps to optimize your experience. Whether it’s for work or gaming, we rely on these to fulfill our computing needs. However, we may require additional ones, depending on our individual requirements.

To end this problem, it’s important to load your system with essential and useful apps that can significantly impact your work and play. With this in mind, we’ve compiled a list of must-have apps for Windows that you should take note of immediately.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

7 must-have apps for Windows in 2023: Google Chrome, VLC Media Player, and more

1) Google Chrome

Google Chrome (Image via Sportskeeda)

Google Chrome is the best browser you can have on your Windows computer. It's popular, and lots of people use it every day. You can download it for free, and it's really fast and works well. Further, if you want to keep your browsing history private, use the Incognito mode.

Chrome also supports cross-platform on multiple devices such as Mac, Windows, Linux, and Android. You can also add extra things to it if you want. It also offers a library of extensions and add-ons to enhance the browsing experience and allows for synchronizing bookmarks, browsing history, and passwords across all devices.

It's a great browser that has everything you need.

2) Cyber Ghost

Cyberghost vpn (Image via Cyberghostvpn)

Assure your online security and privacy with CyberGhost VPN - a must-have application for your PC. To keep your online activities private and safe, you need to use a VPN service. It encrypts your data and hides your IP address so nobody can spy on you. Such an app also lets you access websites that are blocked in your country.

CyberGhost VPN is a really good service that lets you watch movies and use the internet really fast without any limits.

3) VLC Media Player

VLC Media Player (Image captured from Windows 10)

Our next must-have app for your PC is VLC Media Player. It's a free and open-source media player that lets you watch almost any type of video without downloading any extra programs.

VLC Media Player is popular worldwide because it is easy to use and works well on laptops and computers, even on Android. The interface is intuitive, and it has a lot of advanced options and features, including the ability to play incomplete or damaged media files, support subtitles, multiple audio tracks, and the ability to convert media files to different formats.

VLC Media Player is regularly updated with new features and bug fixes, ensuring you can always access the latest and most stable software version.

4) Whatsapp

WhatsApp (Image via Whatsapp)

WhatsApp is another must-have app for your Windows PC, offering many advantages over using it solely on your phone. With the desktop version, you can conveniently access your chats and send messages directly from your computer without using up your phone data.

This can be especially useful when traveling or in areas with the poor network coverage. Additionally, the larger screen of a computer can provide a more comfortable and easier reading and typing experience, especially for people with vision or mobility issues.

Multitasking is also easier with WhatsApp on your PC, as you can keep it open in a separate window while working on other tasks. Finally, typing on a physical keyboard can be faster and more accurate than typing on a phone screen, making it especially helpful for sending long messages or emails.

5) Google Drive

Google Drive (Image via Google)

Google Drive is a must-have app for your PC, providing one of the most exceptional cloud storage services.

You can securely store and access files from any device, and even collaborate with others using apps like Google Docs, Sheets, Photos & Slides. You get 15GB of free storage when you create an account, and can upgrade to more for a small monthly fee. Google Drive works on iOS and Android devices, as well as computers.

6) WinRar

WinRAR (Image captured from Windows 10)

WinRAR is a must-have application, one of the top-performing compression tools available for your PC. It is a popular program for compressing and managing files on Windows. With it, you can easily zip or unzip files, encrypt them, and even back them up.

Using WinRar is easy, and it can save you time and space on your computer. You can try it out for free for 21 days, but after that, you'll need to buy a license to keep using it.

Note: You can ignore the pop-up of WinRar's License purchase notification.

7) LastPass

Lastpass (Image via Lastpass)

Last but not least, a password manager like LastPass can help. You only need to remember one "master password" and the app will create unique strings for all your different accounts. Your information is safely stored in the cloud using strong encryption technology.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes