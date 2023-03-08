WhatsApp "self-destruct groups" feature explained: Expected launch date, supported devices, and more

WhatsApp is introducing "self-destruct groups," a feature developed to help users automatically manage the groups they are a part of. As a part of this update, members can set any date — from a few preset options or a custom choice — and the group will send an expiration prompt in due time.

Currently, the feature is only available as a part of the TestFlight Beta with a TestFlight build number 23.5.0 (453135348).

The feature was noticed by none other than the testers over at WaBetaInfo. Meta will be rolling out the feature sometime in the future for all devices.

WhatsApp self-destructing groups can be a quite useful feature for some

Expiring Groups, as Meta seems to have named the upcoming feature, is a further extension of the privacy measures built into the popular messaging platform. Previously, the app baked in support of disappearing and self-destructing messages. The new update will take things up a notch.

Although the idea of auto-expiring groups can seem useless at first glance, there can be multiple use cases for the feature. Some innovative options include a birthday party or a trip-planning group. With custom expiration dates, users won't have to bother leaving each one of them manually since we all know they become useless after the event is over.

How do Expiring Groups work?

Expiring groups in WhatsApp (Image via WaBetaInfo)

Expiring Groups will pop up as shown above in the current beta flight for the platform. Once users set up the feature, they can choose between: one day, one week, or a custom date depending on when they wish to exit. The update will also include an option that will allow users to remove the expiration date.

Once the date arrives, they will receive a prompt (probably a notification) asking them to clear the content and exit the group. WhatsApp will not automatically remove anyone from the group — an additional fallback feature for users who have changed their minds but haven’t updated the expiration date.

It is worth noting that this feature won't apply to all participants; admins won't be allowed to set a date to mass kick everyone out of the group. Expiring Groups will rather be a personal timer that just reminds users of irrelevant and cluttered groups.

When will Expiring Groups launch?

WhatsApp is rather cryptic about when certain features in its beta program will make their way to the final update. The developers generally test features to their fullest and ensure they are completely free of bugs before introducing them to over a billion users worldwide.

Thus, we don't yet have info as to when the update will arrive on all devices. Meanwhile, users willing to check it out can opt for the beta channel of the app.

The upcoming Expiring Groups feature on WhatsApp will be among the most interesting updates to the platform to roll out this year. With multiple added security measures and features, the app is stepping up to become one of the most versatile options for online communication.

