How to get Wunderwaffe DG-2 in Shattered Veil: Black Ops 6 Zombies easter egg guide

The Wunderwaffe DG-2 has finally been added to Black Ops 6 Zombies with the launch of the Shattered Veil map. Although this Wonder Weapon isn't required to complete the main quest, it’s a powerful weapon for crowd control and can be useful in the fight against the final boss, Z-Rex. While it can be obtained from the Mystery Box, there’s also a set of steps you can follow to get it for free.

This article will provide detailed instructions on how to acquire the Wunderwaffe DG-2 for free in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil.

How to acquire the Wunderwaffe DG-2 in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil

The Wunderwaffe DG-2 can be acquired by completing a set of challenging steps. It’s not an easy task, as the process involves multiple stages and tough encounters:

1. Acquire the Ray Gun Mark II

Acquire the Ray Gun Mark II in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

You can get the Ray Gun Mark II from the Mystery Box or by completing the following steps:

Starting from Round 10, a zombie named Lab Technician with glowing purple eyes will spawn. Eliminate it to receive a Floppy Disk .

with glowing purple eyes will spawn. Eliminate it to receive a . Take the Floppy Disk to the computer in the East Foyer and interact with it to print a code.

and interact with it to print a code. Note the code and head to the Nursery , where you’ll find a chalkboard. Use it to decrypt the code .

, where you’ll find a chalkboard. Use it to . Once decrypted, go to Tunnel Service and release the Doppelghast .

and . Defeat the Doppelghast to receive a Severed Arm .

. Finally, head to the Armory in the Supply Depot to claim the Ray Gun Mark II.

2. Upgrade the Ray Gun Mark II

Ray Gun Mark II-W in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil (Image via Activision || YT/NoahJ456)

There are three variants, but to acquire the Wunderwaffe DG-2, you only need to upgrade the one you're most comfortable with. For this guide, we’ll assume you choose the Ray Gun Mark II-W.

First, collect an Empty Canister by using the Kazimir device on the zombie window just below the Double Tap perk in the Rear Patio .

by using the on the zombie window just below the in the . Take the canister to the area near Speed Cola and insert it into the machine opposite the perk.

and insert it into the machine opposite the perk. A sequence will begin, spawning an Abomination . Use its beam and charge attacks to activate small rocks around the arena.

. Use its to activate small rocks around the arena. Then, protect the Extractor from waves of Vermin for two minutes. After completion, you’ll receive the Explosive Canister .

from waves of Vermin for two minutes. After completion, you’ll receive the . Head to the Supply Depot area to find a yellow workbench and there build the Ray Gun Mark II-W.

3. Complete the associated ritual challenge

Each Ray Gun Mark II variant has a unique ritual. For the W variant, follow these steps:

Complete the Ritual challenge in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil (Image via Activision || YouTube/MrDalekJD)

Go to the chamber opposite Double Tap , beside the wall-mounted deer heads. Pick up the Lantern from a box.

, beside the wall-mounted deer heads. Pick up the from a box. Take the lantern to the T-Rex Room (Grand Foyer) and place it on the west wall .

and place it on the . Solve the blinking puzzle , then enter the chamber and activate the Distillery Liminal Portal .

, then enter the chamber and activate the . Go to the Study Room (where Elemental Pop is located) and collect the Bell item .

(where is located) and collect the . Equip your weapon with the Brain Rot ammo mod , then head to the Overlook area near the bar counter.

, then head to the near the bar counter. Use Brain Rot to transform a zombie. Lure it toward the bar counter and ring the bell multiple times until the zombie jumps over and drops the Ritual Item .

multiple times until the zombie jumps over and drops the . Return to the Distillery Liminal Portal, place the Ritual Item on the pedestal in the new chamber, defeat the mini-boss, and collect the Sentinel Artifact.

4. Shoot four purple smoke items

Now, you must find and shoot four hidden objects that emit purple smoke:

Location of all four purple smoke-emitting items in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil (Image via Activision || YouTube/MrDalekJD)

First item – Nursery:

Look under the bed for a pile of cloth emitting purple smoke. Shoot it with the Ray Gun Mark II to make it vanish.

Second item – Elemental Pop area:

Across from the perk machine, find a chair with a book emitting purple smoke.

emitting purple smoke. Shoot it. It transforms into a blue cloud with orbiting objects .

. Shoot all orbiting items quickly. Once done, the book reappears. Now deal damage to it until it transforms back into purple smoke and flies away.

Third Item – Garden Pond (Spawn area):

Near the burning tree on the south wall , find the third object. Repeat the same process as before.

, find the third object. Repeat the same process as before. This time, however, it will have more orbiting objects .

. With enough damage, the object turns into purple smoke and flies away.

Fourth Item – Grand Foyer (T-Rex area):

Left of the Juggernog perk , you’ll find another book on a table emitting purple smoke.

, you’ll find another emitting purple smoke. Shoot it, but prepare for a tougher sequence — the blue cloud moves faster , and the book requires more damage to defeat.

, and the to defeat. Once done, it will again transform into purple smoke and fly away.

Also read: Shattered Veil main quest Easter Egg walkthrough - Black Ops 6 Zombies guide

Final Step

Collect the Wunderwaffe DG-2 in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil (Image via Activision || YouTube/MrDalekJD)

Head to the Banquet Hall and zipline down the elevator.

and zipline down the elevator. As you reach down, look directly above . You’ll see the final purple smoke cloud floating above.

. You’ll see the final floating above. Shoot it, and the Wunderwaffe DG-2 will finally drop.

Note: If you fail to transform any of the purple smoke items during the process, you'll need to repeat Step 4 in the next round. The objects emitting purple smoke will reappear at their original locations, allowing you to try again.

