How to get Wunderwaffe DG-2 in Shattered Veil: Black Ops 6 Zombies easter egg guide

The Wunderwaffe DG-2 has finally been added to Black Ops 6 Zombies with the launch of the Shattered Veil map. Although this Wonder Weapon isn't required to complete the main quest, it’s a powerful weapon for crowd control and can be useful in the fight against the final boss, Z-Rex. While it can be obtained from the Mystery Box, there’s also a set of steps you can follow to get it for free.
This article will provide detailed instructions on how to acquire the Wunderwaffe DG-2 for free in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil.
How to acquire the Wunderwaffe DG-2 in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil
The Wunderwaffe DG-2 can be acquired by completing a set of challenging steps. It’s not an easy task, as the process involves multiple stages and tough encounters:
1. Acquire the Ray Gun Mark II
You can get the Ray Gun Mark II from the Mystery Box or by completing the following steps:
- Starting from Round 10, a zombie named Lab Technician with glowing purple eyes will spawn. Eliminate it to receive a Floppy Disk.
- Take the Floppy Disk to the computer in the East Foyer and interact with it to print a code.
- Note the code and head to the Nursery, where you’ll find a chalkboard. Use it to decrypt the code.
- Once decrypted, go to Tunnel Service and release the Doppelghast.
- Defeat the Doppelghast to receive a Severed Arm.
- Finally, head to the Armory in the Supply Depot to claim the Ray Gun Mark II.
2. Upgrade the Ray Gun Mark II
There are three variants, but to acquire the Wunderwaffe DG-2, you only need to upgrade the one you're most comfortable with. For this guide, we’ll assume you choose the Ray Gun Mark II-W.
- First, collect an Empty Canister by using the Kazimir device on the zombie window just below the Double Tap perk in the Rear Patio.
- Take the canister to the area near Speed Cola and insert it into the machine opposite the perk.
- A sequence will begin, spawning an Abomination. Use its beam and charge attacks to activate small rocks around the arena.
- Then, protect the Extractor from waves of Vermin for two minutes. After completion, you’ll receive the Explosive Canister.
- Head to the Supply Depot area to find a yellow workbench and there build the Ray Gun Mark II-W.
3. Complete the associated ritual challenge
Each Ray Gun Mark II variant has a unique ritual. For the W variant, follow these steps:
- Go to the chamber opposite Double Tap, beside the wall-mounted deer heads. Pick up the Lantern from a box.
- Take the lantern to the T-Rex Room (Grand Foyer) and place it on the west wall.
- Solve the blinking puzzle, then enter the chamber and activate the Distillery Liminal Portal.
- Go to the Study Room (where Elemental Pop is located) and collect the Bell item.
- Equip your weapon with the Brain Rot ammo mod, then head to the Overlook area near the bar counter.
- Use Brain Rot to transform a zombie. Lure it toward the bar counter and ring the bell multiple times until the zombie jumps over and drops the Ritual Item.
- Return to the Distillery Liminal Portal, place the Ritual Item on the pedestal in the new chamber, defeat the mini-boss, and collect the Sentinel Artifact.
4. Shoot four purple smoke items
Now, you must find and shoot four hidden objects that emit purple smoke:
First item – Nursery:
- Look under the bed for a pile of cloth emitting purple smoke. Shoot it with the Ray Gun Mark II to make it vanish.
Second item – Elemental Pop area:
- Across from the perk machine, find a chair with a book emitting purple smoke.
- Shoot it. It transforms into a blue cloud with orbiting objects.
- Shoot all orbiting items quickly. Once done, the book reappears. Now deal damage to it until it transforms back into purple smoke and flies away.
Third Item – Garden Pond (Spawn area):
- Near the burning tree on the south wall, find the third object. Repeat the same process as before.
- This time, however, it will have more orbiting objects.
- With enough damage, the object turns into purple smoke and flies away.
Fourth Item – Grand Foyer (T-Rex area):
- Left of the Juggernog perk, you’ll find another book on a table emitting purple smoke.
- Shoot it, but prepare for a tougher sequence — the blue cloud moves faster, and the book requires more damage to defeat.
- Once done, it will again transform into purple smoke and fly away.
Final Step
- Head to the Banquet Hall and zipline down the elevator.
- As you reach down, look directly above. You’ll see the final purple smoke cloud floating above.
- Shoot it, and the Wunderwaffe DG-2 will finally drop.
Note: If you fail to transform any of the purple smoke items during the process, you'll need to repeat Step 4 in the next round. The objects emitting purple smoke will reappear at their original locations, allowing you to try again.
