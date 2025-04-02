Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 Battle Pass and BlackCell: Price, what's included

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 Battle Pass and BlackCell details are available right now. This season, Hudson and Mace will take the charge as the primary operators in the Battle Pass. Although Verdansk is coming back this season, Call of Duty has chosen to go with a sci-fi theme in the Battle Pass. However, the iconic Roze skin is coming back as a BlackCell instant reward.

Ad

Read on to learn more about Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 Battle Pass and BlackCell.

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 Battle Pass and BlackCell Price

The standard edition of the Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 Battle Pass will cost 1,100 CP. You can also purchase the Season 3 Battle Pass bundle to unlock the instant rewards page by spending 2,400 CP.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

If you want to purchase the BlackCell version, which is the premium edition of the Battle Pass, you need to purchase it for $30 or its equivalent currency in other regions. You can also purchase Call of Duty Points from the store as well. Here’s a breakdown of the CP prices available right now:

200 COD Points: $1.99

500 COD Points: $4.99

1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

Ad

What’s Included in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 Battle Pass and BlackCell

The Season 3 Battle Pass in Warzone and Black Ops 6 includes a total of 110 unlockable items. Players can unlock the instant rewards section by upgrading it to the Battle Pass bundle; this includes:

The new Mace Operator and “Mace BlackCell” Mace Skin for those who purchase BlackCell

10% Battle Pass XP Boost

The “Day Ones” Legendary Weapon Sticker

The “Package Received” Finishing Move

The “Marbled” Legendary Blueprint for the Saug SMG

Ad

As for BlackCell, players can unlock a plethora of new items. BlackCell owners can unlock the following items instantly:

BlackCell Daily Challenges (MP, ZM, WZ, see below)

10% XP Boost

1,100 COD Points

The “Martial Arts” Emote

The “Energy Siphon” Mastercraft Blueprint for the XM4 Assault Rifle

The “Goodest Boy” Companion Finishing Move

The “BlackCell” Clan Tag (showcased in Lobbies and Winner’s Circles)

The “R0-Z3” BlackCell Operator

Furthermore, they will also earn additional exclusive rewards in Warzone and Black Ops 6. The rewards include:

Ad

10 BlackCell-exclusive skins for Mace (two skins), Hudson (two skins), Woods, Maya, Park, Marshall, Stone, and Toro

Six BlackCell-exclusive Weapon Blueprints for the Feng 82 (LMG), GPMG-7 (LMG), Tanto .22 (SMG), ASG-89 (Shotgun), HDR (Sniper Rifle), and the CR-56 AMAX (Assault Rifle)

Over 130 item rewards (Battle Pass and BlackCell related) for those who fully complete the Season 03 BlackCell Battle Pass

That covers everything you needed to know about Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 Battle Pass and BlackCell. Check out our other Call of Duty news and guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback