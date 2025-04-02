How to unlock Operator Hudson in Warzone and Black Ops 6

Players can now unlock Operator Hudson in Warzone and Black Ops 6 for free. Jason Hudson has been a part of the Black Ops series since its inception and has been featured in almost all of them, with a few exceptions, such as Black Ops 3. He was also absent in Black Ops 6 until now. Fortunately, CIA agent Hudson has finally joined the latest releases as part of Season 3 content, and fans can unlock a variety of skins for him.

To learn more about how you can unlock Operator Hudson in Warzone and Black Ops 6, make sure to read below.

How to get Operator Hudson in Warzone and Black Ops 6

You can unlock Operator Hudson in Warzone and Black Ops 6 as a free reward on Page 2 of the Season 3 Battle Pass. He is the High Value Target or HVT of Page 2, and to get your hands on Operator Hudson, you must first unlock all the rewards on Page 2. Doing so will make you eligible to unlock the HVT (final reward).

Guide to unlocking Operator Hudson in Warzone and Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

All that remains for you to do now is simply spend one Battle Pass token, and the Operator is yours to keep in the games. But this will only unlock the base Operator. There is another skin later on Page 14 of the Battle Pass as well, which is termed "Icebreaker".

Do note that if you own the Season 3 BlackCell Battle Pass, you'll also unlock two additional variants i.e., Hudson BlackCell and Icebreaker BlackCell.

In any case, if you do not want to grind through the Battle Pass to unlock Operator Hudson, you do have the option to buy any in-game store bundle that contains the Operator, and doing so will also unlock him in the games.

That covers everything you need to know about unlocking Operator Hudson in Warzone and Black Ops 6. While you do have the option to pay money to acquire the different skins for the Operator, the base version remains free for all players of the two titles.

