Verdansk in Warzone was released on April 3, 2025, after much anticipation. With the map came the Return to Verdansk Event, wherein you get to explore 12 unique zones within the map, each hiding a safe for you to unlock. Finding and opening these safes can reward you with exciting items, including a rare Event-Exclusive Operator Skin.

Ad

This article will lay out all the 12 safe locations in Verdansk in Warzone under the special Return to Verdansk event. Make sure you're well-armed and well-prepared before starting your journey because other squads will look for these safes, too.

All 12 safe locations in Verdansk in Warzone

The safes generally spawn in random locations in each of the 12 different zones. However, some of these positions are recurring, which means if you explore them a few times, there is a good chance you will find the safe there.

Ad

Trending

1) Quarry

Quarry safe in Warzone Verdansk (Image via Activision || YouTube/@Inkslasher)

In Quarry, you can find the safe quickly by simply parachuting to the location. The safe often appears on the tallest Quarry tower in the center of the two main buildings. It's ideal to target Quarry right before you jump off the plane so you can reach the location faster.

Ad

This technique will also help you get there faster than anyone else. However, beware of competitors trying to do the same.

2) Storage Town

Storage Town Verdansk safe location (Image via Activision || YouTube/@Inkslasher)

In Storage Town, one of the most frequent safe appearances in Verdansk in Warzone is behind Storage Unit 12. Behind it is a green shipping container fashioned into an office. Circle around it from the left, and you will find the safe.

Ad

Also read: 5 things you may have missed in the Verdansk trailer

3) Arklov Peak Military Base

Military Base safe location (Image via Activision || YouTube/@Inkslasher)

There are several locations in the Military Base in Verdansk in Warzone. However, one of the easiest safe spawns to find is opposite Hangar 13. This safe is generally out in the open and close to the military camo tank.

Ad

Your best bet would be to find the hangar and locate the tank opposite to it; the safe, if spawned, should be there. Try this location a few times to find it.

4) Novi Grazna Hills

Novi Grazna Hills safe location (Image via Activision || YouTube/@Inkslasher)

In Hills, you can find the safe easily by locating the giant monument. It's easier to spot by flying around in Hills with a helicopter in Verdansk in Warzone. It is the only monument in the area and rather popular, so it should be easy to find.

Ad

Get close to the monument and check its surroundings to find this safe.

5) Prison

Prison safe location (Image via Activision || YouTube/@Inkslasher)

The Prison safe location in Verdansk in Warzone is also easy to find. The best way to get to it is simply parachuting in. You can find the safe tucked away on the rooftop of the prison entrance. To identify it, look for the four huge Prison towers.

Ad

This location is easy to find and spot from a distance. The safe often spawns here, but if not, you can always try in your next game.

Also read: Classic Warzone sounds are returning with Verdansk in Season 3

6) City of Verdansk Port

Vacant Port safe location (Image via Activision || YouTube/@Inkslasher)

The City of Verdansk Port safes often spawn close to Vacant buildings. One particularly frequent safe location is right outside a vacant building that sits close to the main road. You will also find a Buy Station right here, so you can target it accordingly.

Ad

7) Hospital

Hospital safe location (Image via Activision || YouTube/@Inkslasher)

The Hospital safe can be found on the rooftop of the main building. This one should be easy to spot as it's often right below the big red hospital name signboard.

Ad

The ideal approach would be to parachute on top of the building and make your way toward the red sign, which is very visible from long distances. If the safe has spawned in here, it should be there. You can also look around on the rooftop if the exact location doesn't match, as the safe spawns vary slightly every now and then.

Also read: Best graphics settings for Verdansk in Warzone

Ad

8) Downtown Tavorsk District

Downtown safe location (Image via Activision || YouTube/@Inkslasher)

Go to Downtown and try to locate the largest building in the area. The building is known as SKN Comm. The words will be written in big blue and green letters, making it easy to identify.

Ad

There are a couple of burnt red buses around this building. Circle around it or go to its rooftop to locate your next safe in Verdansk in Warzone.

9) Stadium

Stadium safe location (Image via Activision || YouTube/@Inkslasher)

The next location can be found at Verdansk Stadium. This one may be difficult to spot, so it's better to use a parachute to approach it directly. The safe is in the parking lot. Check the southwestern zone of the stadium to locate it in the parking area.

Ad

10) Superstore

Superstore safe location (Image via Activision || YouTube/@Inkslasher)

The Superstore safe location is yet again an easy one to locate. You can find it right next to the building's main entrance, which is highlighted by a big board that names the building. Find the safe tucked around the corner right next to the board.

Ad

11) Gora Dam

Gora Dam safe location in Verdansk in Warzone (Image via Activision || YouTube/@Inkslasher)

The Dam safe is simply on the main pathway on top of Gora Dam. Take a stroll across the main pathway and look to your left while crossing it. It can spawn in different locations but should ideally be out in the open for you to find quickly.

Ad

12) Train Station

Train Station safe location (Image via Activision || YouTube/@Inkslasher)

Finally, the Train Station's safe location in Verdansk in Warzone is on the connecting bridge between the two major buildings. The larger portion of the Train Station spans across a long area horizontally on the map. This longer section is connected to a smaller one via a bridge you can access by either parachuting in or just with some good movement.

Ad

Read more Call of Duty-related articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prit Chauhan Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word. Know More