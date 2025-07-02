All bundles in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded: Everything we know

The Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded content drop has revealed everything players can expect from this mid-season update, including a selection of upcoming bundles. Bundles are a major draw for the community, as players enjoy customizing their appearances to stand out in lobbies and enhance their in-game aesthetic, which adds a sense of satisfaction and motivation.
To meet this demand, the developers focus on creating bundles with unique designs and eye-catching animations. This time is no different; a few bundles have already been revealed via the latest content drop, and more may be introduced as the season progresses.
This article highlights all the bundles currently revealed for Warzone and Black Ops 6 in the official Season 4 Reloaded blog post.
Note: The bundle prices have not been officially revealed, so prices mentioned in this article are speculative. Additionally, not all bundles will be available immediately when the update goes live. They will be released gradually in the in-game store as the season progresses.
All new bundles in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded explored
Here are the new bundles that are part of the Call of Duty Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded:
- Tracer Pack: Beavis and Butt-Head
- Tracer Pack: Street Jockey Mastercraft
- Tracer Pack: Offworld Sovereign Reactive Ultra Skin
Tracer Pack: Beavis and Butt-Head
Beavis and Butt-Head is a popular animated sitcom, and Call of Duty has collaborated with the series for a themed in-game event and bundle. The Tracer Pack: Beavis and Butt-Head bundle includes a variety of items, most notably two new Operator Skins based on the show’s main characters. Alongside them, the bundle features several in-game cosmetics, such as Weapon Blueprints, an exclusive Finishing Move, and more.
Expected price: 2,800 CP
Included items:
- “Recon Beavis” Operator Skin
- “Infil Butt-Head” Operator Skin
- “T.P. Destroyer” CR-56 AMAX assault rifle Blueprint (Cel-Shaded Green Tracers; T.P. Fart Death FX)
- “Suck Less” KSV SMG Blueprint (Cel-Shaded Green Tracers; T.P. Fart Death FX)
- “Cornholio’s Wrath” Feng 82 LMG Blueprint (Cel-Shaded Green Tracers; T.P. Fart Death FX)
- “Kick ‘em in the Nads!” Finishing Move
- “Punch Boys” Emote
- “Nacho Devil” Weapon Charm
- “Heh, You Suck” animated Emblem
- “Operation Nutcracker” animated Calling Card
- “Dummy Ops” Loading Screen
Tracer Pack: Street Jockey Mastercraft
The Tracer Pack: Street Jockey Mastercraft bundle features a unique Operator Skin for Payne, which has him wear a hyper-realistic horse mask. The bundle also includes Weapon Blueprints, a Frag Grenade skin, an Emblem, and more. As a Mastercraft bundle, it comes with a custom weapon inspection animation.
Expected price: 3,000 CP
Included items:
- “Stallion” Operator Skin
- “Dead Heat” KSV SMG Blueprint
- “Stable Breaker” HDR sniper rifle Blueprint
- “Hobby Time” Pickaxe Melee Blueprint
- “Explosive Flavor” Frag Grenade skin
- “Never Say Neigh” Emblem
- “Trophy Horse” Spray
- “Blue Ribbon” Sticker
- “Neighborly” Loading Screen
Tracer Pack: Offworld Sovereign Reactive Ultra Skin
The Tracer Pack: Offworld Sovereign Reactive Ultra Skin stands out with its alien-themed Operator Skin design. It offers three Weapon Blueprints, including a reactive variant that evolves as you gather kills. In addition to that, the bundle includes other themed in-game cosmetics.
Expected price: 2,400 CP
Included items:
- “Planetary Matriarch” Operator Skin
- “Reckoner” Saug SMG Reactive Weapon Blueprint
- “Invader” GPMG-7 LMG Blueprint
- “Crystalized Blaze” Pickaxe Melee Blueprint
- “Queen’s Way” Finishing Move
- “Worship Me” Emote
- “Dimension Break” Calling Card
- “Absolute” Loading Screen
- “Ultimate Form” Spray
