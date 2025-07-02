Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded patch notes: Cel-shaded maps, new LTM, and more

Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded patch notes have officially arrived. The latest update has introduced two brand-new maps and a cel-shaded variant of older maps in Multiplayer mode. There is also a brand-new LTM called Party Ops. As for Zombies, the mode has received a new LTM called the Abomination Challenge. With new weapons and global events, the Season 4 Reloaded update for Black Ops 6 has a lot to offer.

If you want to read the full details of the Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded update, see below.

Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded patch notes

Here are all the changes done to Black Ops 6 after Season 4 Reloaded update:

New Maps

Fringe (6v6)

First seen in Call of Duty: Black Ops 3, Fringe returns in a reimagined form for Season 04 Reloaded. Deploy to the Rolling Hills distillery during the grand opening ceremony.

Eclipse (6v6, 2v2)

Battle to the beat in this underground nightclub in Avalon where neon lights illuminate the halls and dance floor.

Cel-Shaded Map Variants

CODtoons Moshpit and Party Ops

Play cel-shaded variants of Nuketown, Babylon, Skyline, Stakeout, and Grind in CODtoons Moshpit, while Party Ops features the same lineup (minus Stakeout).

New Multiplayer Limited-Time Mode

Party Ops (Launch Window)

Party all night in this Free for All party mode challenging players to finish a randomized set of minigames with the highest score!

The clock’s ticking, each minigame occurring in a short time frame.

There’s no score limit and Scorestreaks are disabled.

Matches take place across Babylon, Grind, Nuketown, and Skyline, with the top three scoring Operators winning the competition.

Success means adapting to each new challenge on the fly, as the type and order of minigames is randomized at the start of each match.

Minigames include condensed versions of some classic Party Modes alongside wild challenges like the Dance Off, tasking Operators to get down and funky in the designated dance zones, as well as Musical Zones later in the season, featuring multiple capture points that dwindle down to a final location when the music stops. Better move fast!

New Weapons (Multiplayer & Zombies)

Olympia - Special (Event Reward)

Double-barrel shotgun. Very high damage and respectable range but requires frequent reloading.

Pickaxe - Melee Weapon (Event Reward)

One-hit kill. Medium attack speed. Short range.

New Weapon Attachments (Multiplayer & Zombies)

SVD Full Auto Mod (Event Reward)

Converts the SVD into a full-auto weapon with a high rate of fire, improved handling and spread.

Stronger vertical recoil and a rebalanced damage profile compliments the new fire type while still delivering impressive firepower.

Blocks Stock, Underbarrel, Barrel, and Magazine Attachments.

TR2 CQB Auto Conversion (Event Reward)

Converts the TR2 into a fully automatic weapon with a fast fire rate that gradually slows down with sustained fire.

Improves handling at the cost of damage range.

Equips a new default Barrel and Magazine and unlocks an exclusive extended Magazine.

Blocks Barrel Attachments.

New Zombies Limited-Time Modes

Abomination Challenge (Launch Window)

Summon Mo by opening the doors to the Aether Church. Then defeat Mo. Mo has some unique abilities as an Abomination HVT.

He will gain resistance, then immunity, to a weapon repeatedly used on him. Mo’s charge attack also holds a secret.

Available: Flow Mode, Cel-Shaded Map Restricted: Quests, Easter Eggs, Exit Strategy (GobbleGum) Available Maps: Liberty Falls

Expect a variety of Snacks and enemy-based modifiers as you desperately try to gain the upper hand against the undead onslaught:

Rounds turn faster (expect Cranked or Rampage Inducer rates of enemy spawning)

Additional enemies are added to Liberty Falls including:

Amalgams

Doppelghasts

Elder Disciples

Shock Mimics

Toxic Zombies

Additional Features: The Abomination Challenge LTM utilizes a modified version of the “Zombies Snacks” ruleset for Health—meaning you need to secure Snacks dropped as ground loot to increase your Health once you’ve taken damage—though players do not lose energy by moving.

There is no Refrigerator Power-up

Flow State is available, assuming you can slay enough of the undead without taking damage to activate it!

Disabled Features: The following gameplay features are disabled in this Mode:

Save and Quit

Main Quest

Easter Eggs

Rampage Inducer

Exit Strategy (GobbleGum)

Idle Eyes (GobbleGum)

Rewards: 15,000 XP, A Hidden Power GobbleGum, and a special Calling Card for completing the Abomination Challenge.

Starting Room (In-Season)

Starting Room locks all the doors confining you to the start area of the map. You must make do with the resources available in the area. Check each map for the Round Milestone required for Rewards.

Restricted: Door Buys, Exfil, Exit Strategy (GobbleGum) Available Maps: Liberty Falls, Terminus, Citadelle des Morts, The Tomb, Shattered Veil

Inspired by the initial chamber within the original Black Ops Zombies map “Moon,” Starting Room brings down the complexities of a full RBZ experience, while ramping up the combat and terror. You’re essentially doomed to battle through increasingly vicious waves of undead within the first area of a map. Raptor One has been grounded. All the doors are sealed shut and can’t be opened. Survive to the highest round you can and die trying!

Classic Features: The classic Round-Based Zombies baseline rules are in effect:

Available for crews of one to four players versus zombies

The match ends when all players are eliminated

Modified Features: There are various modifications within a Starting Room match:

If the power in the map was off during a normal match, it is already switched to “on”.

If a machine or feature, like a Perk Machine, Pack-A-Punch and/or Der Wunderfizz (at Round 25) are in the starting zone, they will appear. If not, they aren’t available.

Fire Sale Power-up no longer drops randomly from fallen zombies.

Random Perk Power-up has been added to randomly drop from fallen zombies.

Door Buys and Exfil are disabled. There’s no way out!

Map Details

Liberty Falls (Medium): Abandoned Rooftop, Pump & Pay, Motor Lodge, the start of East Main Street Features and Machines: Mystery Box, Ammo Cache, Dark Aether Field Generator, Wall Buy (GS45), Wall Buy (DM-10), Rampage Inducer, GobbleGum Machine

Terminus (Small): Holding Cells, Elevator, Guard Station, Security Overlook Features and Machines: Wall Buy (GS45), Tentacle Trap, Ammo Cache, Rampage Inducer, GobbleGum Machine

Citadelle des Morts (Medium): Town Square, Tavern, Tavern Cellar Features and Machines: Mystery Box, Wall Buy (GS45), Ammo Cache, Level II Armor Vest, Arsenal, Crafting Table, Der Wunderfizz (Round 25 onward), Rampage Inducer, GobbleGum Machine

The Tomb (Large): Dig Site, Roman Mausoleum Features and Machines: Pack-A-Punch Machine, Mystery Box, Level II Armor Vest, Arsenal, Ammo Box, PHD Flopper Perk Machine, Wall Buy (Marine SP), Rampage Inducer, GobbleGum Machine

Shattered Veil (Large): Garden Pond, Lower Terrace Features and Machines: Wall Buy (GS45), Ammo Cache, Dark Aether Field Generator, Mystery Box, Rampage Inducer, GobbleGum Machine

Starting Room LTM Rewards: Expect a Pack of five GobbleGums, a high-value GobbleGum, and 15,000XP to be rewarded the first time you reach an impressive Round Milestone. What is that milestone? It depends on the map.

New Zombies Leaderboard Event

King of the Dead Leaderboard Event

Rack up Points. Climb the Leaderboard. Out-slay the competition. During the King of the Dead Leaderboard Event, your Zombie Eliminations count for more than simply your longevity: play a match of Zombies to get placed on a King of the Dead Leaderboard and then get Eliminations to earn Leaderboard Points to climb the Leaderboard and improve your position. Special, Elite, and Boss enemies score more Points so you’ll want to set your sights on the biggest targets you can take out.

New Global Events

Beavis & Butt-Head (MP, ZM)

The two biggest idiots in animation are getting off the couch and joining the fight. Earn XP in Multiplayer, Zombies, or Call of Duty: Warzone while the event is live to earn free rewards like the new Olympia Special and Pickaxe Melee weapon.

MULTIPLAYER

Modes

Addressed an issue in Demolition that allowed the bomb to be defused from unintended distances when sliding into a defuse after Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded update.

Gunsmith

Addressed an issue that could prevent Optics to be properly attached on the Essex Model 07 after Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded update.

Addressed an issue that caused certain Underbarrel Attachments to show as incompatible when equipping the G-Grip Underbarrel after Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded update.

Equipment

Addressed an issue where Underbarrel Drill Charge launcher projectiles could have looping audio.

Scorestreaks

Increased damage per bullet for Death Machine from 20 to 30 after Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded update.

UI

Addressed an issue where some modes were displayed twice in the Private Match modes list.

Addressed an issue that could prevent the Safe Area in Interface settings to be selectable.

Ranked Play

Competitive Map Pool Additions

CDL Hardpoint

Fringe

CDL Search & Destroy

Fringe

Vault

Skyline

CDL Control

Rewind

Gunsmith Firing Range

Addressed an issue that prevented the target dummy from moving to the correct damage range positions while testing the Ladra SMG.

ZOMBIES

Maps

Addressed an issue with the map geo near Deadshot Daiquiri Machine in The Tomb.

Reduced the interaction time to call Exfil.

Addressed an issue where players may get blocked from moving forward after taking the ascender in Terminus.

Addressed an issue where a control panel displayed bright lights in Terminus.

Grief

We’re back with some more Grief updates for Season 04 Reloaded! We've been monitoring the mode after previous changes, watching your feedback, and playing matches with all of you, and here’s what we’ve landed on for this update...

Player-to-Player Interactions: We believe that slowing and pushing other players, as well as interrupting revives, are core to the Grief experience. However, we do believe that interrupting other players’ health regen has caused players to over-index into melee builds. Starting with Season 04 Reloaded, these player-to-player interactions will no longer interrupt the other player's health regen.

GobbleGum Updates: Keeping a close eye on the data, we’re restricting GobbleGums that remove skill as an element of reviving your teammates in Grief: these include Near Death Experience, Phoenix Up, and Nowhere But There.

New Rewards: As a little extra encouragement for players to finish out a match, Grief will now serve as a new way to earn Whimsical GobbleGums. The winning team will receive two random Whimsicals, and the other team will receive one random Whimsical once Victory and Defeat are declared.

Grief Adjustments: We've previously mentioned that we don't believe any Griefs should be able to be ignored, and we’ve made changes across the board in this update to make every Capture Zone count. Additionally, after a Capture Zone has been completed, zombies will begin to enter the space faster to make sure they're a constant threat. As always, we’ll keep an eye on how these changes affect the mode. Thanks for playing and keep your feedback coming!

Grief

Player-to-player interactions no longer interrupt player health regen.

Near Death Experience, Phoenix Up, and Nowhere But There GobbleGums are now restricted in Grief.

New rewards for players at the end of a match: 2 Whimsical GobbleGums for Winners, 1 Whimsical for those defeated.

Zombies now begin spawning faster after a Capture Zone is completed.

Grief Adjustments:

Ammo Drain

Will now drain the player's Field Upgrade charge after weapon ammo has been drained.

Duration extended to 60 seconds.

Frozen

Player will now be completely frozen initially and will begin to thaw, eventually moving at 50% speed.

Duration extended to 60 seconds.

Damage Nerf

Duration extended to 60 seconds.

Weapon Carousel

No longer allows players to manually pick up weapons while the Grief is active. Players can still pick up auto-loot items (Armor plates, Salvage).

Weapons

Addressed an issue where the Mecha Drake Weapon Blueprint, with the Akimbo stock attachment, would become a single weapon after Pack-a-Punch.

Addressed an issue where launcher projectiles from the Underbarrel Drill Charge could result in looping audio after Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded update.

Perks

Addressed an issue with the SFX in third person when using PHD Slider and Tribologist augments for PHD Flopper.

Addressed an issue where Quick Revive would not be in the correct placement on the bleed out bar.

Equipment

Addressed an issue where the icon in the Tactical Slot is missing once the player’s equipped Incantation is empty in Citadelle des Morts.

Addressed an exploit with Shock Charges after Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded update.

Field Upgrades

Addressed an issue where the Frost Blast unlock condition shows incorrect information.

Addressed an issue where players are unable to shoot out of the Tentacle Trap after being grabbed while Dark Flare is active after Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded update.

Power-Ups

Adjusted single Power-Up GobbleGums spawn to prioritize the time of activation to calculate the spawn location. It will fall back to activate immediately if no valid location can be found to spawn the Power-Up after Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded update.

Addressed an issue where the Power-Ups icon overlaps the banner when grabbing more than one in rapid succession after Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded update.

Loot

Addressed an issue where the in-game Intel Splash for the Aetherella Statue displays, but does not unlock in the menu after Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded update.

Enemies

Addressed an issue where the Doppelghast could clip through the ground and die underneath the map after Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded update.

Addressed an issue where a zombie enemy was missing eye glows in Citadelle des Morts.

UI

Addressed an issue where the weapon UI icon may not appear on the weapon from the Mystery Box after Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded update.

Addressed an issue where the Void Cannon showed an incorrect name in the match notifications after Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded update.

Graphics

Addressed an issue where the low health warning was triggering early.

Addressed an issue where graphical corruption can be seen from the distance in Service Tunnel in Shattered Veil after Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded update.

Stability

Addressed various stability issues after Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded update.

That covers everything you needed to know about Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded patch notes. Check out our other news and guides related to Call of Duty:

