When does Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4 Reloaded start? 

Based on the Black Ops 6 in-game Battle Pass timer and Call of Duty’s usual midseason pattern, Season 4 Reloaded is expected to go live on Thursday, June 26, 2025. These updates typically roll out at the same time across all platforms, which means players can likely expect it around 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 5 PM BST. While we’re still waiting on an official blog post to confirm it, this timing lines up perfectly with previous Reloaded updates.

Continue reading this article to know more about what to expect from Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded.

What can you expect from Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

The introduction of new weapons is a major feature, which has pretty much been the case with previous Reloaded upgrades. This time, you can look forward to two: the Olympia shotgun and the Pickaxe melee weapon. A favorite from earlier Black Ops games, the Olympia is known for its twin-barrel design and amazing burst damage capability in close quarters.

It rewards quick reflexes and accuracy, making it an ideal weapon for aggressive players. On the other hand, the Pickaxe is a brutal melee option, built for those who prefer silent takedowns or like to get up close and personal in chaotic lobbies. These weapons are expected to be unlockable through in-game challenges or available via cosmetic bundles in the in-game store.

There will be two new maps introduced for Black Ops 6 multiplayer. The first, called Eclipse, is an entirely new environment designed to offer fast-paced combat and tight engagement zones. While full details haven’t been revealed, early previews suggest verticality and close-range skirmishes will define the map's rhythm.

The second map, Fringe, is a remastered version of the beloved Black Ops 3 map. It returns with visual enhancements and minor tweaks to suit the current movement and combat systems of BO6 while preserving the balanced three-lane design that made it a fan favorite in the first place.

While a new full Zombies map isn't part of the midseason drop, Zombies fans aren’t being left out. Two limited-time modes are being introduced to shake up the experience. The original Black Ops 1 Moon map serves as the model for the Starting Room mode. In this LTM, players are confined to just the starting area of each Zombies map, with no option to open doors or explore further. It’s a pure survival challenge, testing how long you can last with limited space and resources.

The Abomination Challenge, another recent addition, puts you in a distorted version of Liberty Falls. Here, the goal is to track and eliminate a souped-up version of the monstrous Abomination, promising an intense boss fight unlike anything currently in the game.

On the Warzone side, Season 4 Reloaded is bringing back Resurgence Ranked Play for Rebirth Island. This is a separate competitive ladder from standard Ranked Play in Verdansk and features its own progression system, skill-based rewards, and seasonal challenges.

