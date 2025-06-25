How to get CDL 2025 Championship Weekend viewership rewards for free in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The CDL 2025 Championship is set to go live on June 26, 2025, at 12 pm PT, and viewers can earn free rewards in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. The tournament features eight teams that qualified throughout the season, and the stakes are incredibly high. Fans can tune in to watch their favorite teams battle it out in intense matchups, and by simply watching the livestreams, they can unlock exclusive rewards.
The opening match between Vancouver Surge and Miami Heretics starts at 12 pm PT on June 26, 2025. As soon as the stream goes live, viewers can start earning rewards by watching the action unfold.
This article covers all the CDL 2025 Championship Weekend viewership rewards you can claim during the tournament for Black Ops 6 and Warzone.
Procedure to unlock CDL 2025 Championship Weekend viewership rewards for free in Black Ops 6 and Warzone
The CDL 2025 Championship, as mentioned, will begin on June 26, 2025, at 12 pm PT. The tournament will span four days and feature a total of 14 matches, including the Grand Finals on June 29, 2025, at 12 pm PT. Each day will offer a unique set of rewards for viewers, and once the day ends, the opportunity to earn that day’s rewards will expire. To collect all the rewards, make sure to tune in every day by visiting the official CDL channel on YouTube.
Over the four days, you can earn up to 20 rewards, five per day. You don’t need to do anything extra; just meet the CDL 2025 Championship watch-time milestone for each reward, and it'll be added to your account. However, to receive the rewards in-game, you must link your YouTube account with your active Activision account.
Also read: Toronto Ultra vs Carolina Royal Ravens Call of Duty League 2025 winners round 1
All CDL 2025 Championship rewards and their required watch-time milestones
June 26, 2025
- One-hour viewing time: Stay Frosty Calling Card
- One-hour and 30-minute viewing time: 60 Minute Double XP Token
- Two-hour viewing time: Get Good Weapon Sticker
- Two-hour 30-minute viewing time: 60 Minute Double Weapon XP Token
- Three-hour viewing time: Perfect Timing Emblem
June 27, 2025
- One-hour viewing time: Raining Riches Calling Card
- One-hour and 30-minute viewing time: 60 Minute Double XP Token
- Two-hour viewing time: Regan Weapon Sticker
- Two-hour 30-minute viewing time: 60 Minute Double Weapon XP Token
- Three-hour viewing time: Serving Up Some W's Animated Emblem
June 28, 2025
- One-hour viewing time: Beaver Emblem
- One-hour and 30-minute viewing time: 60 Minute Double XP Token
- Two-hour viewing time: Sweaty Hours Calling Card
- Two-hour 30-minute viewing time: 60 Minute Double Weapon XP Token
- Three-hour viewing time: Corner Camper Animated Calling Card
June 29, 2025
- 30-minute viewing time: To The Bank Emblem
- 45-minute viewing time: Northen Skyline Calling Card
- One-hour viewing time: Ohh Charm
- One-hour and 30-minute viewing time: 60 Minute Double Personal and Weapon XP Token
- Two-hour viewing time: Aurora Sky Blueprint
Also read: World Series of Warzone open qualifier is already filled with cheaters just hours after going live
How to link your Activision account with YouTube
Follow the steps below to link your YouTube and Activision accounts:
- Open your YouTube account and go to the Settings menu.
- In the Settings tab, select Connected Apps.
- Scroll down and find Activision ID.
- Click the Connect button next to it.
- A pop-up window will appear, where you need to log in to your Activision account. Enter your Activision credentials. Once they're verified, your YouTube and Activision accounts will be linked successfully.
Check out our other Call of Duty articles:
- How to use Strategist Combat Speciality in Black Ops 6
- When does Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4 Reloaded start?
- DMZ 2 could reportedly feature dynamic weather in COD 2026 (Modern Warfare 4)