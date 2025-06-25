How to get CDL 2025 Championship Weekend viewership rewards for free in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The CDL 2025 Championship is set to go live on June 26, 2025, at 12 pm PT, and viewers can earn free rewards in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. The tournament features eight teams that qualified throughout the season, and the stakes are incredibly high. Fans can tune in to watch their favorite teams battle it out in intense matchups, and by simply watching the livestreams, they can unlock exclusive rewards.

The opening match between Vancouver Surge and Miami Heretics starts at 12 pm PT on June 26, 2025. As soon as the stream goes live, viewers can start earning rewards by watching the action unfold.

This article covers all the CDL 2025 Championship Weekend viewership rewards you can claim during the tournament for Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

Procedure to unlock CDL 2025 Championship Weekend viewership rewards for free in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The CDL 2025 Championship, as mentioned, will begin on June 26, 2025, at 12 pm PT. The tournament will span four days and feature a total of 14 matches, including the Grand Finals on June 29, 2025, at 12 pm PT. Each day will offer a unique set of rewards for viewers, and once the day ends, the opportunity to earn that day’s rewards will expire. To collect all the rewards, make sure to tune in every day by visiting the official CDL channel on YouTube.

Over the four days, you can earn up to 20 rewards, five per day. You don’t need to do anything extra; just meet the CDL 2025 Championship watch-time milestone for each reward, and it'll be added to your account. However, to receive the rewards in-game, you must link your YouTube account with your active Activision account.

All CDL 2025 Championship rewards and their required watch-time milestones

June 26, 2025

One-hour viewing time: Stay Frosty Calling Card

Stay Frosty Calling Card One-hour and 30-minute viewing time: 60 Minute Double XP Token

60 Minute Double XP Token Two-hour viewing time: Get Good Weapon Sticker

Get Good Weapon Sticker Two-hour 30-minute viewing time: 60 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

60 Minute Double Weapon XP Token Three-hour viewing time: Perfect Timing Emblem

June 27, 2025

One-hour viewing time: Raining Riches Calling Card

Raining Riches Calling Card One-hour and 30-minute viewing time: 60 Minute Double XP Token

60 Minute Double XP Token Two-hour viewing time: Regan Weapon Sticker

Regan Weapon Sticker Two-hour 30-minute viewing time: 60 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

60 Minute Double Weapon XP Token Three-hour viewing time: Serving Up Some W's Animated Emblem

June 28, 2025

One-hour viewing time: Beaver Emblem

Beaver Emblem One-hour and 30-minute viewing time: 60 Minute Double XP Token

60 Minute Double XP Token Two-hour viewing time: Sweaty Hours Calling Card

Sweaty Hours Calling Card Two-hour 30-minute viewing time: 60 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

60 Minute Double Weapon XP Token Three-hour viewing time: Corner Camper Animated Calling Card

June 29, 2025

30-minute viewing time: To The Bank Emblem

To The Bank Emblem 45-minute viewing time: Northen Skyline Calling Card

Northen Skyline Calling Card One-hour viewing time: Ohh Charm

Ohh Charm One-hour and 30-minute viewing time: 60 Minute Double Personal and Weapon XP Token

60 Minute Double Personal and Weapon XP Token Two-hour viewing time: Aurora Sky Blueprint

How to link your Activision account with YouTube

Follow the steps below to link your YouTube and Activision accounts:

Open your YouTube account and go to the Settings menu. In the Settings tab, select Connected Apps. Scroll down and find Activision ID. Click the Connect button next to it. A pop-up window will appear, where you need to log in to your Activision account. Enter your Activision credentials. Once they're verified, your YouTube and Activision accounts will be linked successfully.

