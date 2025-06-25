Toronto Ultra vs Carolina Royal Ravens Call of Duty League 2025 winners round 1: Prediction, where to watch, and more

The Toronto Ultra and the Carolina Royal Ravens will compete in the first round of the winners' bracket at the Call of Duty League 2025. The event is scheduled to start on June 26, 2025, and end on June 29, 2025. It will add another chapter to the historic rivalry between the two teams, who have faced each other several times over the past 12 months, with Toronto Ultra frequently dominating the competition. Given their recent performance, this tournament could be a good chance for the Carolina Royal Ravens to gain an advantage over their opponents.

This article takes a look at the Call of Duty League 2025 journey of both teams and attempts to predict who will take the victory.

Toronto Ultra vs Carolina Royal Ravens: Who will win the Call of Duty League 2025 winners round 1?

Toronto Ultra is a top prospect in the Call of Duty League 2025 season, with a history of finishing third in regular-season standings. They have delivered outstanding performance against top teams like OpTic Texas and Atlanta FaZe. Their plays are aggressive and coordinated, specifically highlighted by veteran members like CleanX.

After a loss to OpTic Texas in the elimination bracket, Toronto Ultra bounced back to secure a top-six finish and a spot in the Championship Weekend by defeating Carolina and the LA Guerrillas in their final match.

The Carolina Royal Reavens have had a strong start in the CDL season by getting a top-four finish in Major 1 and getting the fourth seed in Major 2. However, they had some lackluster performances in Major 3 and 4, where they finished 12th, showing a clear drop in their efficiency against top teams.

The Royal Reavens have a formidable roster, consisting of players like SlasheR, TJHaLy, and Gwinn. They have experience, but that hasn't been enough to beat teams like Atlanta FaZe and OpTic Texas. They did manage to get a 3-2 score over Toronto, which shows promise, but their overall season performance says otherwise.

Prediction: Toronto Ultra to win

Head-to-head

As mentioned, the Toronto Ultra has dominated the Carolina Royal Ravens. The two teams have faced each other four times in the previous CDL season, where TL won all the matches. As for their track record, TL got a 3-1 victory in Stage 3 Major qualifiers and a 3-0 sweep in the CDL 2024: Stage 4 Major.

Toronto has stacked wins in 11 out of 17 matches, whereas Carolina only managed to secure six wins. Carolina did manage to secure a dominant 3-2 win over Toronto in Call of Duty League 2025: Stage 1 Major on February 1, 2025.

Toronto Ultra vs Carolina Royal Ravens roster at Call of Duty League 2025 winners round 1

Toronto Ultra

Ben "Beans" McMellon Tobians Juul "CleanX" Johnson James "Insight" Craven Joseph "Joedeceives" Romero

Carolina Royal Ravens

Isaiah ‘Gwinn’ Gwinn Austin ‘SlasheR’ Liddicoat Thomas ‘TJHaLy’ Haly Dillon ‘Wrecks’ Slotter

When and where to watch

The Call of Duty League 2025 will be hosted by Toronto Ultra and held in Kitchener, Canada, at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Fans who can't attend the event in person can watch the CDL Championship live on the official CDL YouTube channel.

