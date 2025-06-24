How to use Strategist Combat Speciality in Black Ops 6

With Black Ops 6, the classic perk system gets a fresh twist. Instead of just picking three perks and calling it a day, Treyarch has added a new feature called Combat Specialties. Each perk is now color-coded red, blue, or green, and if you equip three perks of the same color, you unlock a special bonus depending on your chosen set.
These bonuses are called Combat Specialties, and they bring unique advantages to your loadout. While some players might lean into the aggressive Enforcer or the stealth-driven Recon, the Strategist Combat Specialty suits those who prefer calculated plays, utility usage, and objective control.
How to equip the Strategist Combat Speciality in Black Ops 6
Strategist activates automatically when you equip three green perks. Once it's active, your playstyle shifts toward information gathering, equipment usage, and support. The three bonuses you receive are subtle but impactful. First, you gain brief visibility of enemy equipment and field upgrades through walls, which is a huge advantage when you're moving through contested areas or trying to defend objectives.
Second, destroying that equipment gives you extra score, not only helping your team but also pushing you closer to streaks. And third, your own equipment and field upgrades will recharge and deploy faster, giving you more tools to work with over the course of the match.
To use Strategist, understand which perks fall under the green category. These perks fall under green:
- Flak Jacket
- Tac Mask
- Fast Hands
- Dispatcher
- Guardian
- Quartermaster
- Gearhead
If you’re enjoy supporting your team, playing the long game, or just dominating without needing to constantly run-and-gun, the Strategist Combat Specialty is for you. It’s a thinking player’s tool, one that lets you shape the flow of a match without always being at the center of the action.
And once you get into the rhythm of hunting equipment, rotating through gear, and earning streaks off smart plays, you’ll wonder why more people aren’t using it.
