How to use Strategist Combat Speciality in Black Ops 6

With Black Ops 6, the classic perk system gets a fresh twist. Instead of just picking three perks and calling it a day, Treyarch has added a new feature called Combat Specialties. Each perk is now color-coded red, blue, or green, and if you equip three perks of the same color, you unlock a special bonus depending on your chosen set.

Ad

These bonuses are called Combat Specialties, and they bring unique advantages to your loadout. While some players might lean into the aggressive Enforcer or the stealth-driven Recon, the Strategist Combat Specialty suits those who prefer calculated plays, utility usage, and objective control.

How to equip the Strategist Combat Speciality in Black Ops 6

Strategist activates automatically when you equip three green perks. Once it's active, your playstyle shifts toward information gathering, equipment usage, and support. The three bonuses you receive are subtle but impactful. First, you gain brief visibility of enemy equipment and field upgrades through walls, which is a huge advantage when you're moving through contested areas or trying to defend objectives.

Ad

Trending

Use three green perks to activate the Strategist Combat Speciality (Image via Activision)

Second, destroying that equipment gives you extra score, not only helping your team but also pushing you closer to streaks. And third, your own equipment and field upgrades will recharge and deploy faster, giving you more tools to work with over the course of the match.

Ad

Read more: How to complete Bunker 11 Easter egg in Verdansk: WZ guide

To use Strategist, understand which perks fall under the green category. These perks fall under green:

Flak Jacket

Tac Mask

Fast Hands

Dispatcher

Guardian

Quartermaster

Gearhead

If you’re enjoy supporting your team, playing the long game, or just dominating without needing to constantly run-and-gun, the Strategist Combat Specialty is for you. It’s a thinking player’s tool, one that lets you shape the flow of a match without always being at the center of the action.

Ad

And once you get into the rhythm of hunting equipment, rotating through gear, and earning streaks off smart plays, you’ll wonder why more people aren’t using it.

Also read: Call of Duty announces Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 with a familiar face returning

For more articles on Call of Duty, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Ghosh Bhargav is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Call of Duty titles. His lifelong love for video games propelled him to pursue this career despite his background in engineering, and he finds it incredibly rewarding so far.



Bhargav relies on trustworthy sources and meticulous fact-checking practices as he strives to deliver accurate and up-to-date content. His articles have fetched over 300K views in just a few months. YouTuber Pewdiepie’s career trajectory has always inspired him.



Bhargav's gaming journey began at a young age with Super Mario Bros, and he loves to relive the fond memories he associates with the franchise. Currently, he plays a variety of single-player and multiplayer titles on PC, with Assassin's Creed Black Flag being one of those games he would readily drop into given a Jumanji-type scenario.



He recommends the Red Dead or Grand Theft Auto series to beginners as their immersive gameplay bridges the gap between real life and virtual play. Bhargav’s creativity is not just limited to writing. He also enjoys giving life to his imagination via sketching. Know More