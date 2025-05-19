COD players are reportedly wall running in Black Ops 6 while the feature is slated for the next game

In an unexpected twist, a CoD player was reportedly seen wall running in Black Ops 6. Recently, a CoD leaker, HustlerRelic, shared a 17-second clip on their X account (@needlessrelic16) revealing wall running in Black Ops 6. Those unaware, Black Ops 6 doesn't feature a wall-running mechanism. It is rumored that this mechanism will be included in the rumored Black Ops 7 along with the omnimovent mechanism.

Read on to learn more about the wall-running rumored clip and how it is possible in Black Ops 6.

Note: This article is based on rumors and leaked information. Readers are advised to take the details herein with a pinch of salt until official confirmation.

Is the wall running mechanism already implemented in Black Ops 6?

Unfortunately, the wall-running mechanism is not officially there in BO6. Wall running was featured in Black Ops 3, so many think the clip is from that game. However, the map clearly shows it's from BO6. The clip shared by the data miner is likely a glitch being exploited in the game. It originates from a TikTok video uploaded by @rythedon781.

Interestingly, a YouTuber, @Sloth Productionz, who mostly makes videos regarding CoD glitches, explained how wall-running is possible in Bo6 just by tuning a few in-game settings. According to them, you must follow the steps below:

Select the Gunfight mode in the game.

Invite a player to join Team 2

Change the Time limit to Unlimited (Game section)

Change the Number of Lives to Unlimited (Players section)

Tune Spectating to Free (Team section)

Once done, enter the match and spectate your friend. After that, change your team to Crimson One, which eventually allows you to perform wall running. However, you won’t see your weapons or other parts of your character, meaning you can only explore the map and enjoy the wall-running experience. Since this is a glitch, it is expected to be patched soon.

