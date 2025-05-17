Warzone Mobile is getting shut down a year after its launch

Activision has announced that Call of Duty Warzone Mobile will officially shut down just a year after its global release. The news was confirmed through the game’s official X account, where the team has shared a lengthy statement thanking fans and explaining the shutdown plans.

The mobile version of Warzone launched globally in March 2024. Despite having over 80 million pre-registrations, less than 20 million players reportedly downloaded the game at the time.

Here's a look at Activision's full statement, what it means for players, and the special rewards being offered.

Warzone Mobile will no longer receive updates or new content

Activision has announced that it is ending ongoing development for Warzone Mobile. While the game brought the full-scale COD Warzone experience to phones, it apparently didn’t meet the expectations of the mobile audience. As a result, it will no longer receive seasonal updates or new gameplay content. Real-money purchases have also been disabled immediately.

Players have until May 18, 2025, to download the mobile version of Warzone from the App Store or Google Play Store. Those who already have the game installed can continue playing past that date with access to multiplayer matchmaking and shared progression between platforms.

To thank fans for their time and support, Activision is offering limited-time rewards to switch to COD Mobile.

From May 15, 2025, to August 15, 2025, Warzone Mobile players who log in to Call of Duty Mobile using the same Activision account will receive double COD Points based on their Warzone Mobile in-game balance and some additional rewards that have not been revealed yet. Once logged into COD Mobile, your rewards will be sent automatically to your in-game inbox.

While it’s disappointing for many fans to see the mobile version of Warzone shutting down so soon, the rewards program is a decent way to still attract players to the franchise on the platform.

Read more COD articles here:

