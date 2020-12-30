How to change the in-game name in COD Mobile: Step-by-step guide for beginners

In October 2019, COD Mobile was released worldwide, and since then, the game has expanded exponentially. Its rise can be accredited to the unique features that separate it from the other games on the platform.

While creating an account, players have to set an in-game name (IGN). However, many users wish to change their IGNs later but do not know how exactly to do it. This article provides a step-by-step guide to change the IGN in COD Mobile.

A step-by-step guide for beginners to change the in-game name in COD Mobile

Rename card in-game

Players must note that to change their in-game names, they must have a "Rename Card." It can be purchased for 200 CP or 1000 Credits in the store. They can follow the given steps to do so:

Step 1: Open COD Mobile and click on the "Store" icon located on the bottom-left corner of the lobby screen.

Click on the Store icon

Step 2: The in-game store will soon open-up; they would then have to tap on the "Cards" tab.

Tap on the Cards

Step 3: Select the "Rename Card" and click on the purchase button.

Select the rename card

After successfully purchasing the card, it will be sent to the Inventories of the users.

(Note: The rename card can only be used once per three days.)

How to use the rename card in COD Mobile?

Following are the steps to use the rename card in COD Mobile:

Step 1: On the lobby screen of the game, tap on the "Loadout" option as shown in the picture below:

Click on the Loadout option

Step 2: The loadout of the players would then open up. Next, they would have to tap on the "Inventory" button.

Click the Inventory button

Step 3: Select the "Rename Card" in the Inventory and click on the "Use" option.

Click the Use option

Step 4: A dialog box will appear, prompting the users to enter the new IGN.

Enter the required name and tap the Change button

Step 5: After entering the desired name, they would have to click on the "Change" button.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to some, several new players often search for these “newbie” tips and tricks.

