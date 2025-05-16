Iconic Rebirth Island meta weapon might return to Warzone in Season 4

The iconic Rebirth Island meta weapon, the FFAR, may return to Warzone with the Season 4 update. Call of Duty recently released the Season 3 Outro Cinematic, which hints at what’s in store for the upcoming season in Warzone and Black Ops 6, featuring a glimpse of the fan-favorite assault rifle. Although it’s only a brief appearance, there’s little doubt that the FFAR will return to Warzone in the next update.
Read on to learn more about the FFAR’s return in Warzone.
FFAR reportedly returning in Warzone and Black Ops 6
During Rebirth Island’s peak, Call of Duty introduced the FFAR in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, where it quickly became the ultimate meta weapon. Veteran Warzone players will recall how nearly everyone ran with an FFAR in hand. However, the assault rifle has not yet appeared in the current iteration of Black Ops.
On their official X account, Treyarch released a cinematic teaser for the upcoming season in Warzone and Black Ops 6. The video also confirms the return of iconic Call of Duty antagonist Stitch. Additionally, it shows Adler standing in front of a table with the FFAR displayed on what appears to be a blueprint, clearly indicating the weapon’s return. The LC10 SMG can also be seen in the same video.
However, it’s unclear whether the weapons will retain their original names or if Call of Duty will reintroduce them under new ones. Regardless, the FFAR’s return is imminent, promising Call of Duty fans a nostalgic experience once again.
That covers everything you needed to know about the FFAR's return in Warzone.
