When does Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4 start?

Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4 is scheduled to start on May 29, 2025. This data was derived from the Season 3 Battle Pass, which, at the time of writing (May 12, 2025), shows 17 days until the current season ends. This takes it to the date of May 29, 2025. Since seasons in Call of Duty end and begin on the same day, the start date is certain.
However, it is also worth noting that Call of Duty has not officially announced its release date for the upcoming season, and based on some previous instances, Season 4 could be delayed.
Read on to learn more about what you can expect in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4.
Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4 release date explored
Even though Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4 is set to release on May 29, 2025, this date might shift by a day, depending on your region. Fans in countries like Japan, Australia, China, and New Zealand should observe the start date on May 30, 2025, due to time zone differences.
To know when Season 4 goes live in your respective regions, launch the game and check the Battle Pass. Therein, you will notice a timer in the top left corner of your screen. Although it denotes the current season, it also acts as a countdown for the upcoming season.
This should provide you with the accurate date of when the update goes live in the region you currently reside in.
Also read: Blaze of Glory event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone: All rewards and how to get them
What to expect from Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4
Official communication from Call of Duty/Activision about the upcoming Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4 has been nearly absent, but there are a couple of leaks that hint at the upcoming content.
Here are some of the highlights from these leaks:
- Operator Stitch will reportedly return with three Operators codenamed the Doberman, Corgi, and Poodle.
- As for weapons, current leaks hint at the Olympia Shotgun to join the arsenal along with the Grim Reaper Launcher, Pickaxe, Knuckles, and more.
- For Black Ops 6 Zombies, fans can expect the final Zombies map, reportedly called Janus Towers, which will wrap up the current Zombies storyline.
As for Warzone-specific content, not much is known at the moment. However, we expect changes to various weapons, new limited-time game modes, a fresh set of Warzone Ranked Play rewards, and more.
Among these leaks, the most interesting ones include the return of Operator Stitch and the classic Black Ops Shotgun Olympia. Furthermore, we might receive the final Zombies map, which will bring new boss fights, Easter eggs, and more for all fans.
Read more: All Verdansk Easter eggs in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded
That covers everything you need to know about the Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4 start date.
For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:
- New Warzone glitch lets you equip Ghost and Tempered Perks at the same time
- One of the biggest COD cheat providers receives a cease and desist order as Activision continues to remove hacking from Warzone and Black Ops 6
- Call of Duty removes the Seaborne bundle from Warzone and Black Ops 6 without any explanation
- Call of Duty brings back Warzone Ranked Play after latest update
- How to claim free Season 3 Reloaded bundles in Warzone and Black Ops 6 (PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass)