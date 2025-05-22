The latest CoD blog has sparked excitement among fans, leaving many wondering: Is John Wick coming to Warzone and Black Ops 6?. Activation has revealed a wave of new content for the upcoming Season, but what makes it special is the introduction of John Wick in the game. Yes, you read it right.

Activision has confirmed a collaboration with the upcoming John Wick movie, From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, bringing the legendary assassin into Warzone and Black Ops 6. This highly anticipated crossover includes a themed bundle and a limited-time event.

Read on to learn more about the arrival of the iconic assassin in Warzone and Black Ops 6.

John Wick is arriving in Warzone and Black Ops 6

The recent Season 4 blog has unveiled a lot of new content, and among those, John Wick is something fans have wanted for a while. Activision, in collaboration with the upcoming Wick's movie, introduced a bundle and a new event.

Ana de Armas, aka Eve Macarro, as a playable operator for Season 4 (Image via Activision)

While Keanu Reeves (aka John Wick) does not appear in the game, the developers have introduced Ana de Armas, the lead actress of the next installment, as a playable Operator in Season 4. The operator is a part of the new Ballerina bundle, which players can purchase from the in-game stores once the season goes live.

They can choose between two operator skins for Ana: a red sequin dress as "Eve Macarro" or a sleek black professional fit as the "Ruska Rogue." Additionally, a new event, Ballerina, will be introduced with the Season 4 update, offering ten rewards, including a brand new melee skin and new weapons.

Players can participate in this event from any mode, including Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone.

Interestingly, according to various sources, it is expected that two more Operators from the same movie universe will join the game. One of them is also rumored to be none other than Keanu Reeves, the iconic character himself. That said, players need to cool their heels until Season 4 drops to see what else Activision has stored for them.

