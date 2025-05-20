Who won Nadeshot Warzone tournament? Result, prize, and more explained

Recently, popular content creator Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag hosted a COD Warzone tournament titled the Nadeshot Verdansk Invitational. The event brought together several talented players from various countries, all competing for a prize pool of $50,000. With intense Verdansk-only matches, fans witnessed some highly entertaining matches. In the end, Team Aydan emerged victorious, displaying dominance throughout.

Here are the complete results of the Nadeshot Verdansk Invitational.

Nadeshot Warzone Verdansk Invitational results

For those unaware, Nadeshot is a former Call of Duty pro, streamer, and CEO of esports organization 100 Thieves. He is one of the most influential figures within the Call of Duty community.

The Nadeshot Verdansk Invitational was held on May 19, 2025, and concluded the same day. As the name suggests, all matches were played on the fan-favorite Verdansk map.

Interestingly, the prize pool of $50,000 was only shared between the top three trios, with the remaining 13 teams going empty-handed. This was an unusual structure, as tournaments of such a scale usually reward at least the top eight teams.

Here are the complete results:

Placement Prize Participants 1st $30,000 Aydan, Almond, zSmit 2nd $12,500 Shifty, Soka, Biffle 3rd $7,500 Newbz, Dongy, Sage 4th - Fifakill , Lenun , Jackal 5th - GabeKuun , Skullface , Blazt 6th - MuTeX , ScummN , Rated 7th - HusKerrs , Natedogg , Intechs 8th - Swagg , Booya, Adrian 9th - Havok, Breadman , iBuLieVe 10th - Speros , Magno , Inno 11th - ZLaner, JoeWo , OakleyBoiii 12th - Ripper , PaulEhx , Destroy 13th - Smixie , Lightsfire , Avveeyy 14th - DougisRaw , TBA , TBA 15th - Jared , aHTracT , Dezmond 16th - Collect , IceManIsaac , Verse

That covers the recent Call of Duty Warzone tournament hosted by Nadeshot. This was the first tournament victory for Aydan, Almond, and zSmit in 2025.

Meanwhile, the Esports World Cup 2025 qualifier for Warzone and Black Ops 6 will kick off on May 31, 2025, across all major regions. Moreover, the next Call of Duty League and Challengers events will be held later in June 2025.

Also read: Call of Duty disabled Black Ops 6 Ranked Play for a brief period, but it's back now

