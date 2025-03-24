The second edition of the Marvel Rivals Invitational 2025 in the North American region has now concluded. Players witnessed spectacular gameplay moments from fan-favorite teams like Shroud's team (Shroud-X), Sentinels, and 100Thieves. The Grand Finals of the event saw 100 Thieves and FlyQuest battle it out on March 23, 2025, where 100 Thieves emerged victorious with a score of 4-2.
On that note, here's everything you need to know about the Marvel Rivals Invitational 2025 #2: North America Grand Final.
100 Thieves wins Marvel Rivals Invitational 2025: North America #2
The Grand Final kicked off on March 23, 2025, at 9:30 PM Eastern Time and was broadcast on the official Marvel Rivals Twitch channel. The event had a strong viewership, averaging between 7,000 to 8,000 concurrent viewers. Not only did 100 Thieves win the tournament, but they remained undefeated throughout the event.
Here is the mapwise result of the final match between 100 Thieves and FlyQuest:
- Yggdrasill Path: 100 Thieves 2 - 1 FlyQuest
- Birnin T’Challa: 100 Thieves 2 - 0 FlyQuest
- Hall of Djalia: 100 Thieves 1 - 2 FlyQuest
- Hell's Heaven: 100 Thieves 1 - 3 FlyQuest
- Midtown: 100 Thieves 1 - 0 FlyQuest
The Marvel Rivals Invitational 2025 features a prize pool of $100,000 for all regions. Here is a breakdown of the prize pool for the second edition of the event in the North American region:
For those unaware, here is the Hero Class distribution of the 100T players:
- Duelist: delenaa and Terra
- Vanguard: Vinnie and TTK
- Strategist: SJP and hxrvey
That’s everything you need to know about the Marvel Rivals Invitational 2025 North America #2 Grand Final. The next high-tier event for the game will be the Marvel Rivals Championship Season 1, which will feature a prize pool of $14,500 across Asia, China, Europe, and North America.
