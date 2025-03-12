Shroud’s new Marvel Rivals roster revealed

Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek has officially unveiled the competitive Marvel Rivals roster for his new esports organization, Shroud-X. The announcement was made via his X account and quickly gained traction, amassing over 285,000 views and 4,000 likes within hours. This move follows Shroud's earlier signs of interest in making a Marvel Rivals team.

On that note, here's everything we know about Shroud-X so far.

Shroud reveals his Marvel Rivals competitive roster

During a livestream in February 2025, Shroud promised his chat during his Fragathon that if he successfully raises a million dollars for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, he will establish an esports organization. The organization, branded as SHROUD-X, marks its official entry into the esports scene.

Shroud-X's roster comprises players from the team formerly known as Intergalactic:

Window (Vanguard)

(Vanguard) Dongmin (Vanguard)

(Vanguard) Impuniti (Vanguard)

(Vanguard) Doomed (Duelist)

(Duelist) VisionGMG (Duelist)

(Duelist) Fidel (Strategist)

(Strategist) Nuk (Strategist)

The team is managed by Branchies, with Gator serving as the coach. Intergalactic recently showcased their skill by securing second place at Rivals Fight Night #1, an invitational tournament where they faced Sentinels in the finals.

They also won the BoomTV Proving Grounds #2 on January 18, 2025, further highlighting their potential. However, beyond these achievements, the team has yet to make a significant impact in the game's competitive scene as both of the tournaments were low tier.

Interestingly, 100 Thieves also revealed that they have signed players for their Marvel Rivals roster around the same time as Shroud’s announcement but have yet to disclose the names of their roster.

The integration of Intergalactic into Shroud-X presents an intriguing opportunity for growth under Shroud's leadership. Fans would be eager to see how Shroud-X will be performing in the upcoming MRC series. They are likely to be invited to the second edition of Marvel Rivals Invitational NA Region as well, which starts on March 14, 2025.

