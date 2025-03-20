xQc made Marvel Rivals look like Fortnite, and it's effective

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Mar 20, 2025 17:07 GMT
This unique tactic by xQc in Marvel Rivals was quite impressive (Image via X || @xQc and @MarvelRivals)
This unique tactic by xQc in Marvel Rivals was quite impressive (Image via X/@xQc and @MarvelRivals)

Marvel Rivals continues to captivate gamers worldwide, and some of the biggest streamers are also actively engaging with the game. Among them, Felix "xQc" Lengyel, known for his preference for tank roles (which is reminiscent of his Overwatch days), is often seen playing Groot and Doctor Strange in Marvel Rivals. In a recent stream on Twitch, he tried a unique tactic using Groot's walls that seemed to be inspired by Fortnite's building mechanics.

Ad

The clip was reshared by @RivalsAssembled on X, which gained over 200,000 views and nearly 4,000 likes in less than a day. On that note, here's what xQc actually did in the game.

Also read: Marvel Rivals developing studio is being sued for $900M, NetEase replies to the lawsuit

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

xQc's Fortnite-like strategy worked in Marvel Rivals

During a session on the Eldritch Monument map in the Convergence game mode, xQc used Groot’s Thornlash Wall ability uniquely. Instead of blocking enemy paths or providing cover, he angled the walls to climb above the entrance door of the enemy team’s base. For those who don't know, this is a common tactic used in Fortnite to gain a height advantage.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

As soon as multiple enemies gathered below, Felix took full advantage of his elevated position. He activated Groot’s ultimate ability, Strangling Prison, which traps and damages enemies in a confined area. The opponents were caught off-guard by this sudden Groot ultimate, after which xQc and his teammates secured four eliminations in a matter of just a few seconds.

The Marvel Rivals community had mixed reactions to this clip. @TiTanSwan27 found this tactic cool, while @Not_Lit1 recalled the fact that xQc is a skilled gamer. In contrast, @JimsChickenCoop believed that the lobby was of low-ranked players, as skilled players would have noticed him easily and also would have tried to enter the capture site from other areas of the map.

Ad
Comments from the community (Image via X /@RivalsAssembled)
Comments from the community (Image via X /@RivalsAssembled)

Groot’s Thornlash Wall is already well known for its flexibility, but xQc’s use of it showed how this ability can be used creatively. The option to change the angle of the wall allows for unique strategies, such as creating new paths or blocking enemy sightlines. This tactic was a great example of how thinking outside the box can give you a major advantage in competitive games.

Ad

Also read: Marvel Rivals developing studio is being sued for $900M, NetEase replies to the lawsuit

Read more articles here:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी