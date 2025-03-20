xQc made Marvel Rivals look like Fortnite, and it's effective

Marvel Rivals continues to captivate gamers worldwide, and some of the biggest streamers are also actively engaging with the game. Among them, Felix "xQc" Lengyel, known for his preference for tank roles (which is reminiscent of his Overwatch days), is often seen playing Groot and Doctor Strange in Marvel Rivals. In a recent stream on Twitch, he tried a unique tactic using Groot's walls that seemed to be inspired by Fortnite's building mechanics.

The clip was reshared by @RivalsAssembled on X, which gained over 200,000 views and nearly 4,000 likes in less than a day. On that note, here's what xQc actually did in the game.

Also read: Marvel Rivals developing studio is being sued for $900M, NetEase replies to the lawsuit

xQc's Fortnite-like strategy worked in Marvel Rivals

During a session on the Eldritch Monument map in the Convergence game mode, xQc used Groot’s Thornlash Wall ability uniquely. Instead of blocking enemy paths or providing cover, he angled the walls to climb above the entrance door of the enemy team’s base. For those who don't know, this is a common tactic used in Fortnite to gain a height advantage.

As soon as multiple enemies gathered below, Felix took full advantage of his elevated position. He activated Groot’s ultimate ability, Strangling Prison, which traps and damages enemies in a confined area. The opponents were caught off-guard by this sudden Groot ultimate, after which xQc and his teammates secured four eliminations in a matter of just a few seconds.

The Marvel Rivals community had mixed reactions to this clip. @TiTanSwan27 found this tactic cool, while @Not_Lit1 recalled the fact that xQc is a skilled gamer. In contrast, @JimsChickenCoop believed that the lobby was of low-ranked players, as skilled players would have noticed him easily and also would have tried to enter the capture site from other areas of the map.

Comments from the community (Image via X /@RivalsAssembled)

Groot’s Thornlash Wall is already well known for its flexibility, but xQc’s use of it showed how this ability can be used creatively. The option to change the angle of the wall allows for unique strategies, such as creating new paths or blocking enemy sightlines. This tactic was a great example of how thinking outside the box can give you a major advantage in competitive games.

