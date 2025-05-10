Call of Duty removes the Seaborne bundle from Warzone and Black Ops 6 without any explanation

Call of Duty Season 3, titled 'Reloaded,' recently went live for both Warzone and Black Ops 6, bringing a ton of new content, limited-time modes, and exciting cosmetic items to the game. Among the biggest highlights were four new bundles: The Seaborne, Peek Performance, Cham 'n Harm, and Dulce Catástrofe. The Seaborne bundle quickly caught players' attention due to its detailed pirate-themed aesthetic, which highly resembled Davy Jones from the Pirates of the Caribbean.

However, just days after the update, The Seaborne bundle mysteriously vanished from the in-game store. What's strange is that it was quietly removed without any announcements, and even the official blog post does not mention it anymore. So, here’s everything we know so far about its sudden disappearance.

Spotting cheaters just got easier in Warzone and Black Ops 6 after new Killcam update

Call of Duty Seaborne Bundle mysteriously removed from the shop

The Seaborne bundle was priced at 2,800 CP (Call of Duty Points) and included the following items:

“Sea Rogue” Ultra Operator Skin (Woods)

(Woods) “Nautiloid” HDR Sniper Rifle Blueprint (Cannon Fire Tracers, Anchor Crush Death FX)

(Cannon Fire Tracers, Anchor Crush Death FX) “Inkspine” Saug SMG Blueprint (Cannon Fire Tracers, Anchor Crush Death FX)

(Cannon Fire Tracers, Anchor Crush Death FX) “Harpoon Doom” Finishing Move

“You’re Sunk!” Emote

“Pearly” Weapon Charm

“Sea Nightmare” Animated Emblem

“There Be Treasure!” Spray

“Aye Aye Cap!” Weapon Sticker

Custom Loading Screen

Upon release, many fans praised the bundle's visual effects and details, especially the unique tracer rounds and death animations. Meanwhile, the three other bundles, costing 2,400 CP each, are still available in the in-game store. All three of them are still listed on the official Call of Duty Reloaded blog as well.

As of now, Activision has not acknowledged or provided any public explanation for the removal of the Seaborne bundle. It’s unclear whether this was due to a licensing-related issue, or a major technical glitch. Players are advised to keep their eye on the official social channels of the game for more updates regarding this situation.

