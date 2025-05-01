All bundles in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded: Everything we know

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded recently went live, introducing a variety of new content. Among the highlights are several upcoming bundles that players can look forward to. In the content drop blog post, four bundles were revealed, all of which appear promising, making this one of the most interesting bundle lineups the game has offered so far.

Ad

In-game cosmetics are highly anticipated by many players, as they can significantly enhance the gameplay experience. From unique animations and eye-catching weapon blueprints to operator skins and more, these items not only add variety but also a sense of satisfaction.

With that in mind, this article covers all the revealed bundles that players can expect throughout the remainder of Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded.

All new bundles in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded explored

Here is a list of bundles that are part of Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded:

Ad

Trending

Tracer Pack: Seaborne Mastercraft Ultra Skin

Tracer Pack: Peek Performance Reactive Ultra Skin

Tracer Pack: Charm ‘n Harm Reactive Ultra Skin

Tracer Pack: Dulce Catástrofe

Also read: All new Multiplayer maps in Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded

Tracer Pack: Seaborne Mastercraft Ultra Skin

Tracer Pack: Seaborne Mastercraft Ultra Skin (Image via Activision)

The Seaborne Mastercraft bundle stands out with a unique Operator skin that resembles the iconic villain Davy Jones from Pirates of the Caribbean. In addition to the Operator skin, it includes two weapon blueprints and other cosmetic items.

Ad

As a Mastercraft bundle, it features unique animations and is likely to be priced around 2,800 CP (Call of Duty Points).

Included items:

“Sea Rogue” Ultra Operator Skin (Woods)

“Nautiloid” HDR Sniper Rifle Blueprint (Cannon Fire Tracers; Anchor Crush Death FX)

“Inkspine” Saug SMG Blueprint (Cannon Fire Tracers; Anchor Crush Death FX)

“Harpoon Doom” Finishing Move

“You’re Sunk!” Emote

“Pearly” Weapon Charm

“Sea Nightmare” Animated Emblem

“There Be Treasure!” Spray

“Aye Aye Cap!” Weapon Sticker

Loading Screen

Ad

Tracer Pack: Peek Performance Reactive Ultra Skin

Tracer Pack: Peek Performance Reactive Ultra Skin (Image via Activision)

The Peek Performance bundle is another eye-catching addition, inspired by Mr. Peek, the popular Mystery Box bunny familiar to every Zombies fan. It features an Operator skin based on Mr. Peek and several other in-game items.

Ad

Being a reactive bundle, the included PPSh-41 SMG blueprint will evolve visually as you rack up kills. This bundle is expected to cost around 2,400 CP.

Included items:

“Mr. Peeks” Reactive Operator Skin

“Egg Breaker” PPSh-41 SMG Blueprint (Blue and Pink Tracers; Chocolate Eggs Death FX)

“Gummy Disaster” Feng 82 LMG Blueprint (Blue and Pink Tracers; Chocolate Eggs Death FX)

“Fudgey” Maelstrom Shotgun Blueprint (Blue and Pink Tracers; Chocolate Eggs Death FX)

“Chew This!” Finishing Move

“Unlimited Power!” Large Decal

Loading Screen

Hidden Power Consumable GobbleGum

Ad

Also read: What is Joint Operations in Black Ops 6? New LTM explained

Tracer Pack: Charm ‘n Harm Reactive Ultra Skin

Tracer Pack: Charm ‘n Harm Reactive Ultra Skin (Image via Activision)

The Charm ‘n Harm is a standout bundle offering two Operator skins, along with several other items. As a reactive bundle, it features an evolving XMG LMG weapon blueprint that changes appearance based on your kill count.

Ad

The estimated price for this bundle is also around 2,400 CP.

Included items:

“Arcana Conqueror” Operator Skin

“Solar Diviner” Operator Skin

“Hocus” XMG LMG Blueprint (Pink Tracers; Nebula Death FX)

“Pocus” KSV SMG Blueprint (Pink Tracers; Nebula Death FX)

“Plaything” Finishing Move

“Hoot Hoot” Weapon Charm

“Devastating Rage” Weapon Sticker

“Wand Way” Animated Calling Card

“Behold the Power!” Spray

Reticle

Loading Screen

Also read: All Warzone Ranked Play changes in Season 3 Reloaded: New SR values, Restrictions, and more

Ad

Tracer Pack: Dulce Catástrofe

Tracer Pack: Dulce Catástrofe (Image via Activision)

The Dulce Catástrofe bundle is themed around Cinco de Mayo, an annual celebration held in Mexico. It includes a festive Operator skin, themed weapon blueprints, and a variety of other cosmetic items.

Ad

This bundle is also expected to be priced at approximately 2,400 CP.

Included items:

“Goloso” Operator Skin

“Dale!” Assault Rifle Blueprint

“No Te Pierdas” Sniper Rifle Blueprint

“Trancazo Festivo” Melee Weapon Blueprint

“Golpe Sorpresa” Emote

“Pinatastico” Weapon Charm

“Explosive Festivity” Emblem

“Candy! Candy! Candy!” Spray

Also read: What is High Trip Resurgence in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded? New LTM explained

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Talukdar Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.



Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.



Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks. Know More